UCLA visits Cal in season opener for former Pac-12 rivals with new coaches

UCLA at California, Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UCLA (2025)

Overall offense: 319.9 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 180.3 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 139.7 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (T-125th)

Overall defense: 387.0 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 196.6 yards allowed per game (35th)

Rushing: 190.4 yards allowed per game (119th)

Scoring: 33.4 points allowed per game (127th)

Cal (2025)

Overall offense: 358.2 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 276.4 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 81.8 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (86th)

Overall defense: 361.8 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 205.2 yards allowed per game (45th)

Rushing: 156.6 yards allowed per game (79th)

Scoring: 27.2 points allowed per game (T-82nd)

Team leaders

UCLA (2025)

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 1,928 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 505 yards on 112 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 535 yards on 50 catches, 4 TDs

Cal (2025)

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 3,454 yards, 18 TDs, 9 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 943 yards on 232 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Jacob De Jesus, 1,030 yards on 108 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

UCLA lost 29-10 to USC in the final game under interim coach Tim Skipper to finish the season 3-9. Bob Chesney was hired to take over after that game.

Cal lost 35-31 to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl under interim coach Nick Rolovich. Tosh Lupoi took over following the season.

Next game

UCLA hosts San Diego State on Sept. 12.

Cal visits Syracuse on Sept. 12.

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