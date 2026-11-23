CAIRO (AP) — A Ukrainian drone strike that hit a Russian warship in eastern Libya on Sunday has brought the Russia-Ukraine war to a new battleground, thousands of miles from Europe, exposing how the two sides are using the fractured north African country as a theater for their wider confrontation.

Ukraine’s president said the ship, a Russian navy corvette, sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Benghazi, in eastern Libya, the seat of one of two rival governments. The sea drones were fired by Ukrainian forces which have been operating covertly in western Libya under the auspices of the other government.

The government in Benghazi is allied to Russia, a major arms supplier to strongman Khalifa Hifter, whose powerful self-styled Libyan National Army controls eastern and southern Libya.

Ukrainian officials defended the maritime strike in a third country, describing the Russian vessel as a legitimate military target. They said the attack was consistent with Ukraine’s strategic interests in weakening Russia’s wartime economy and undermining its overseas interests. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to brief the press.

The strike was not the first time Ukraine used Libya to attack Russian vessels. In March, Ukrainian sea drones struck and badly damaged a Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas near Maltese waters.

Sunday’s attack, however, is a potentially significant escalation in Ukraine’s attacks on Russian interests overseas.

Libya has become a proxy battleground

Oil-rich Libya has a strategically useful Mediterranean coastline and borders with six countries but a fractured political landscape. Its two administrations are backed by rival foreign powers.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli has cultivated ties with Ukraine and its Western allies, partly to support its efforts to stay in power, and to deter the flow of people hoping to reach Europe as migrants. It is backed by an array of loosely allied armed groups and militias.

In eastern Libya, there is the government of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad, whose powerful ally, Hifter, maintains close relations with Russia.

The attack on Sunday severely damaged the navy corvette Mercury, which was docked at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials.

A second target, the Russian cargo vessel MV Angara, was also struck, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the ship had been used by Russian forces to transport weapons. The Mercury was escorting the Angara when the attack took place, Zelenskyy said.

The corvette had docked at Benghazi for refueling and supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and Hammad's government, according to a statement by the eastern Libyan authorities.

A joint investigation with Russia was launched to “uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it,” the statement said, warning that Libya “maintains its right to respond by all means necessary to ensure its sovereignty.”

An initial inquiry found that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched against the ship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to two eastern Libyan officials who were briefed on the investigation.

At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two struck the corvette, a smaller warship designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other vessels, the officials said. One of them said at least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded.

The officials, who are affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Hours after the attack on the warship, another sea drone strike hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel off Benghazi, the Libyan coast guard said.

The vessel’s crew was evacuated, with some members injured and taken to hospitals, according to the Health Ministry, which did not provide a casualty toll. Local media aired footage showing the vessel off Benghazi before it was engulfed in an explosion and flames.

Ukraine has a growing presence in western Libya

The strike on Sunday was conducted by the Ukrainian security service, or SBU, which has carried out a series of long-range operations targeting Russian vessels and maritime assets beyond Ukraine's waters in the Black Sea, Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian forces have also been operating in western Libya for about a year, according to Libyan officials who spoke to The Associated Press earlier this year. Their presence forms part of broader Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian influence and interests in the region, according to Ukrainian officials.

The forces, most of them drone specialists, operate mainly from an air base in the western coastal city of Misrata, as well as other military facilities in the capital, Tripoli, and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials said.

Their deployment was part of a covert agreement between Kyiv and the government of Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, the officials said. The arrangement had the backing of Western countries, including the United States, as part of broader efforts to counter Russia’s influence.

In March, Ukrainian forces launched a sea drone attack that badly damaged the Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz near Maltese waters. The tanker was carrying about 61,000 tons of liquefied natural gas and was part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which Moscow uses to transport energy exports despite Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia blamed that attack on Ukrainian sea drones. Kyiv has argued that revenue from Russian energy exports helps finance Moscow’s war.

Libya’s split loyalties

Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 became a civil war that toppled longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi , who was later killed. For much of the past decade, the country has remained divided between Dbeibah's administration in the west and Hammad's in the east.

Dbeibah’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli maintains close ties with Turkey and Western countries.

Hammad's ally Khalifa Hifter has cultivated close relations with Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Russia sometimes uses Libya as a transit hub for operations elsewhere in Africa and as an additional foothold in the southern Mediterranean alongside its bases in Syria. The Russian navy regularly rotates warships through the region.

The growing involvement of both Russia and Ukraine risks further entangling Libya in a conflict far beyond its borders, adding another layer of foreign rivalry to a country that has struggled for more than a decade to settle its own divisions.

Aliona Hlivco, a research fellow at GLOBSEC, a think tank, said the strikes showed Ukraine's “growing ability to project maritime power well beyond the Black Sea, establishing itself as an increasingly consequential geopolitical actor in the wider Mediterranean region.”

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya analyst with the Royal United Services Institute, said Ukraine's strikes in the Mediterranean “were exceptionally brazen and provocative.”

“The question now is how Russia will retaliate,” he said. “Perhaps even more pressing is how the Hifter family will respond, given how traumatic the scale of the destruction has been for eastern Libyan authorities.”

———

Associated Press journalists Samya Kullab and Hanna Arhirova contributed from Kyiv.