CAIRO (AP) — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday praised his Security Services for a naval drone strike he claims has sunk one of Russia’s newest warships in Libyan waters. But Libyan officials said the vessel was only heavily damaged.

Meanwhile, Iran warned that the Revolutionary Guard's missile command would give an appropriate response if the United States renewed its attacks.

A new analysis says the war in Gaza has caused an environmental catastrophe likely to impact Palestinians for decades.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here .

Zelenskyy claims Ukrainian naval drones have ‘sunk’ Russian warship in Libya

Zelenskyy claimed on X Monday that Ukrainian naval attack drones struck the Russian corvette MERKURY in Libyan waters in an operation carried out by his country’s security service.

Authorities in eastern Libya said the MERKURY had been docked at the Benghazi naval base for refueling and resupply under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya.

Two Libyan officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak to the media, said the vessel was only heavily damaged.

The Ukrainian president said Sunday’s operation involving seven naval drones also destroyed a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter and struck the Russian cargo vessel MV ANGARA that he said transported weapons.

The two Libyan officials said an initial investigation showed that two naval drones struck the MERKURY after several were launched at the warship from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya.

The Libyan coast guard said a follow-up naval drone attack hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel sailing off Benghazi.

Ukraine’s Security Service said in a statement Monday that both vessels were “legitimate military targets for Ukraine because they directly supported Russia’s military capabilities.”

— By Samy Magdy in Cairo.

Iran warns of retaliation if US forces attack

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned Monday that the Revolutionary Guard would respond to any U.S. attack on Iranian positions.

Baghaei said Gen. Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace force, which operates Iran's ballistic missiles, “will certainly deliver it to them at the appropriate time, neatly and elegantly packaged. Then they will understand."

Baghaei was replying to questions about reports that the White House had requested assessments from the Pentagon and military and intelligence experts on how Iran might respond to possible U.S. attack scenarios.

Houthis say strike by Saudi-backed forces kills 6

Six people were killed and 18 others were injured in a strike in western Yemen, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said Monday.

Anees al-Asbahi, the Houthi health minister, said the strike by Saudi-backed forces apparently targeted telecommunications facilities and a residential building in Yemen’s Hodeida province. He said more victims remain under the rubble.

Saudi-backed forces did not immediately comment on the strike.

War in Gaza wreaks environmental catastrophe, analysis says

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has unleashed an environmental catastrophe likely to impact Palestinians for decades, according to an analysis released Monday.

The military assault, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack , has strewn heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos and biological contaminants across the entire territory, according to the analysis by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a British nonprofit that studies the environmental impact of war.

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said Gaza's destruction “will have fundamentally degraded the environmental conditions necessary for human safety and survival.”

With Gaza’s infrastructure in ruins, mountains of trash tower over the tents. Some trash is burned, contributing to respiratory issues. Residents say they also suffer from skin diseases and pest infestations.

Nisreen Hassan, from Khan Younis, said no one is handling sanitation, leaving trash to accumulate for months. She said children are especially susceptible to stomach ailments and other health problems stemming from pests contaminating food in people's tents.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.