WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 83-80 win against Liberty on Saturday.

Nelson had six rebounds for the Seahawks (8-1). Patrick Wessler scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Jahnathan Lamothe shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Eli Sancomb finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Flames (5-4). Liberty also got 14 points and seven assists from Cooper Campbell. Eli Herbert finished with 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.