WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ confidence in the economy jumped this month as gas prices continued their steady decline and election-related uncertainty ended.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index soared to 103.3 this month, from a reading of 91.9 in October. It’s the second straight increase after the index fell in September to its lowest level since April 2014, even lower than during the pandemic.

Consumer confidence is closely linked to gas prices, and the Conference Board also said Americans see the job market improving.

The improvement could signal a pickup in consumer spending in the months ahead, though Americans have been spending at a solid pace this year even as consumer surveys have been lackluster. Economists say the surveys are not as reliable a measure of consumers' behavior as they have been in the past.