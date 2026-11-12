US pulls boys team from FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar citing security in the Gulf

GENEVA (AP) — The United States soccer body pulled its team from the boys’ Under-17 World Cup in Qatar starting next week for security reasons, FIFA confirmed on Thursday.

Qatar and the Gulf region have been on high security alert since the United States military attacks on Iran started in February, though an F1 race is scheduled in Doha this month.

The 48-nation FIFA tournament kicks off in Doha next Wednesday and the U.S. team’s scheduled first game was Nov. 21 against Montenegro. Its other group opponents were Chile and Algeria.

“FIFA understands that U.S. Soccer’s decision was made in light of the existing U.S. Level 3 travel advisory,” FIFA said in a statement, noting other sports events staged safely in Qatar this year. They included a track and field Diamond League meeting, a MotoGP race last week and qualifying games for the 2027 FIBA World Cup in men's basketball.

FIFA and Qatar will next month also organize the men’s Intercontinental Cup featuring Paris Saint-Germain, the Qatari-owned Champions League titleholder.

FIFA said “security assessments remain unchanged, and no new developments affecting the security situation around the tournament have occurred.”

FIFA did not name a replacement team although the Dominican Republic was second in the qualifying group that the U.S. won in the CONCACAF region.

US Soccer should be fined by FIFA

FIFA tournament regulations state the U.S. Soccer Federation should be fined “at least” 20,000 Swiss francs ($24,000) by the FIFA disciplinary committee for withdrawing fewer than 30 days before the opening game.

Qatar is hosting each edition of the annual boys' Under-17 World Cup from 2025-29. The final of this 104-game edition is on Dec. 13.

The tournament lineup includes China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina, Brazil, France, Denmark, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

FIFA published US squad list on Wednesday

The USSF informed players on Wednesday of the decision, hours after FIFA published the American squad among official player lists for the tournament.

The 21 players picked by coach Alex Aldaz last week were drawn from clubs in the U.S., England, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Philadelphia Union forward Malik Jakupovic got eight of the team's 19 goals in qualifying.

"The safety and security of all participants and fans remains paramount," FIFA said. “As with all FIFA tournaments and events, we are in close contact with the relevant authorities and are looking forward to the tournament kickoff in Qatar.”

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