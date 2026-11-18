U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes is among those the American federation is leaning on to help find a new coach for the men's team.

The group that will lead the search for Mauricio Pochettino’s successor also includes U.S. Soccer CEO and general secretary JT Batson, chief operating officer Dan Helfrich and Vice President of Sporting Oguchi Onyewu.

“My role is merely to support that through a technical lens, knowing I do this job at least, albeit with the women’s team, and that I’ve coached for a number of years and can offer some of that insight into the application of what to look for and why,” Hayes said Wednesday. “I feel confident in the group that have been put together, I think it will be a very thorough process. I think that’s the most important part of it, and like I said, I feel very embedded in what we’re doing with the federation, so it doesn’t feel unusual to me.”

Pochettino coached his final match with the United States on Tuesday night, a 2-0 victory over Haiti in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

After two years at the helm of the U.S. men, Pochettino is headed to Manchester United, where he replaces Michael Carrick.

Hayes spoke about her role in the search for a replacement during a conference call with reporters after unveiling the roster for the U.S. women's team that will seek to qualify for next summer's Women's World Cup in Brazil.

There is no timeline for selecting a new men's coach. Steve Cherundolo, coach of the under-23 national team, will lead the senior team in a December training camp and a friendly match against Jamaica on Dec. 13.

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