Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

No. 2 Utah (10-0, 7-0 Big 12, No. 2 CFP) at TCU (5-5, 3-4), Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Utah , in its third Big 12 season, clinches a spot in the conference's final championship game with a win over the Horned Frogs. That could also be decided before kickoff if BYU loses at Kansas.

The Utes have won 16 games in a row, two short of the school record. That is the longest active FBS winning streak, as is their 12 conference wins in a row. Their No. 2 Associated Press Top 25 ranking matches their highest ever, since No. 2 in the final poll in 2008 after finishing an undefeated season the last time they were 10-0.

TCU was the last Big 12 team to start 10-0, part of a 12-0 regular season in coach Sonny Dykes' debut with the Frogs in 2022. They lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime, but still were a CFP team.

The undercard

No. 12 BYU (8-2, 5-2, No. 10 CFP) at Kansas (4-6, 2-5), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

The Cougars, trying to get into the Big 12 championship game for the second year in a row, bounced back from losing the Holy War to Utah with a 28-7 win last week over Baylor. Kansas beat them 17-13 to end their 9-0 start when they last met in 2024. BYU is 0-3 against the Jayhawks, the only Big 12 team that it has never beaten.

No. 11 Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1, No. 12 CFP) at Baylor (6-4, 4-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech, which has averaged 46.3 points and 517.3 total yards in three games since Thomas Castellanos took over as starting quarterback, can notch consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in school history. The Red Raiders get back in the Big 12 title game if they win and BYU loses. Baylor is 2-1 under interim coach Joe Klanderman after a loss at BYU , the first of three games in a row against Top 25 teams.

Impact players

— Utah dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier has two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in each of the last two games. He is the third power conference QBs since 2000 to have at least 20 passing touchdowns and eight rushing TDs in a 10-0 start. The others were Heisman Trophy runner-ups Justin Fields for Ohio State in 2019 and Vince Young for national champion Texas in 2005.

— Texas Tech's Malcolm Simmons returned the game-opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and had a 45-yard TD catch on the opening possession of the second half in a 52-27 win at Oklahoma State .

Inside the numbers

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier is the only FBS player in the last 30 seasons with 14 TD passes and 10 rushing TDs as both a freshman and sophomore. ... Cincinnati (5-5, 2-5) is 1-13 in November games over its four Big 12 seasons, losing 12 in a row since 2023. The Bearcats play their home finale against Colorado (4-6, 2-5). ... Houston's Conner Weigman has 68 total touchdowns (50 passing, 18 rushing) since the start of 2025, the most among Power Four quarterbacks. ... The Big 12 will have nine bowl-eligible teams after 5-5 teams UCF and Iowa State meet Friday night. There are also three other 5-5 teams: TCU, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

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