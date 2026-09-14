Valencia shakes up soccer operations to try to end dismal slump at the start of the season

MADRID (AP) — Valencia is taking action to end its slump.

The Spanish club has restructured its soccer operations after a fourth loss in five matches to start the league season this weekend. Valencia fell 1-0 at Sevilla on Friday to remain winless and in last place in La Liga.

Valencia on Sunday announced the firing of coach Carlos Corberán and soccer CEO Ron Gourlay. It appointed Braulio Vázquez as its new sporting director and said B-team coach Óscar Sánchez would take over as the interim manager.

Sánchez said Monday his main task will be to help his players recover emotionally following the tough start to the season.

“When you’re coming off a string of losses, it’s as much an emotional challenge as a technical or tactical one,” Sánchez said. “We have a good squad of good players who are clearly eager to turn the situation around. They’re talented and capable of doing it, just as they have in the past.”

Valencia opened the season with a 0-0 home draw against Celta Vigo. It then lost to Real Betis, Deportivo La Coruña, Barcelona and Sevilla, being outscored 10-1 in that run. Its next game is Tuesday at Alaves.

“There is sadness about the results, but the team is eager to turn the situation around,” Sánchez said. “They have been receptive to what we wanted. They look aware of the responsibility, hungry and eager for tomorrow. I am convinced we will do well.”

Valencia fans protested and called players “mercenaries” after the 5-0 home loss to Barcelona. They have long called for the exit of owner Peter Lim.

“In a passionate sport such as soccer, it's up to us to change the fans' mood and we are working on that,” Sánchez said.

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