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Vanderbilt and coach Clark Lea open season against Austin Peay of the FCS

Austin Peay plays Vanderbilt; teams showcase differing offensive and defensive capabilities

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Vanderbilt and coach Clark Lea open season against Austin Peay of the FCS
Vanderbilt and coach Clark Lea open season against Austin Peay of the FCSPat Sullivan - AP

Austin Peay (1-0) at Vanderbilt, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC+

Key stats

Austin Peay

Overall offense: 483 yards per game (23rd in FCS)

Passing: 308 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 175 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (82nd)

Overall defense: 344 yards allowed per game (7th)

Passing: 312 yards allowed per game (27th)

Rushing: 20 yards allowed per game (4th)

Scoring: 17 points allowed per game (T-36th)

Vanderbilt (2025)

Overall offense: 461.3 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 287.5 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (47st)

Scoring: 38.5 points per game (8th)

Overall defense: 357.5 yards allowed per game (57th)

Passing: 249.4 yards allowed per game (118th)

Rushing: 108.15 yards allowed per game (18th)

Scoring: 22.8 points allowed per game (T-47th)

Team leaders

Austin Peay

Passing: Chris Parson, 308 yards and 1 TD

Rushing: Courtland Simmons, 73 yards on 11 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Denver Harper, 108 yards on three receptions, 1 TD

Vanderbilt (2025)

Passing: Blaze Berlowitz, 9 of 17 for 131 yards in six games in 2025, 1 TD

Rushing: Sedrick Alexander, 567 yards on 105 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Junior Sherrill, 784 yards on 54 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Austin Peay beat Gardner-Webb 35-17.

Vanderbilt lost 34-27 to Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Next game

Austin Peay hosts Morehead State, and Vanderbilt hosts Delaware on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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