Vanderbilt holds off Mississippi State to win its first SEC game 25-17

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Vanderbilt withstood a comeback attempt by Mississippi State and won 25-23 on Saturday. It’s the Commodores’ first Southeastern Conference win of the year, and it snaps a five-game losing streak.

The Commodores (4-5, 1-5 SEC) led 16-0 at halftime, but the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in 52 seconds to make it a two-point game in the third quarter. Vanderbilt answered with back-to-back field goals between the third and fourth.

Mississippi State (4-5, 2-5) got all the way to the Commodores’ 8-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but it could not get into the end zone and settled for a field goal. Vanderbilt tacked on another field goal, and the Bulldogs responded with a touchdown from A.J. Swann to Sanfrisco Magee. However, the ensuing two-point conversion was no good.

Vanderbilt got the scoring started with a field goal late in the first. On its next drive, the Commodores marched 87 yards on 18 plays in 10 minutes, 19 seconds to make it 10-0 midway through the second quarter.

MSU had no counters for whatever punches Vanderbilt threw its way early. They did not make a first down on four straight drives between the first and second quarters. With 1:37 to play in the first half, Jordan Matthews intercepted A.J. Swann. Vanderbilt capitalized with another field goal to make it 16-0 at halftime.

The Bulldogs landed their first punch on their first drive of the third quarter, as Swann found Sanfrisco Magee for a 65-yard touchdown. On Vanderbilt’s ensuing drive, Tyshun Willis got to Curtis and ultimately forced a scoop-and-score by Will Whitson, making it 16-14 with 10:28 left in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Vanderbilt: The Commodores controlled the ball on offense and the defense capitalized on a dysfunctional MSU attack.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs couldn’t get much going on offense, and the defense broke down one too many times as a result.

Up next

Vanderbilt: hosts No. 5 Alabama on Saturday.

Mississippi State: hosts Auburn on Saturday.

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