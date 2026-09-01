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Velázquez hits 2-run homer and Smith adds 2-run double as Astros surge past White Sox, 6-3

Houston Astros defeated Chicago White Sox 6-3 with key two-run hits; they maintained their AL West lead

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Velázquez hits 2-run homer and Smith adds 2-run double as Astros surge past White Sox, 6-3
Velázquez hits 2-run homer and Smith adds 2-run double as Astros surge past White Sox, 6-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit a two-run homer and Cam Smith added a two-run double to lead the Houston Astros to a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in a series opener between American League division leaders.

It was the fourth victory in five games for the Astros, who remained two games ahead of second-place Texas in the AL West.

Houston led by one with one out in the fifth when starter Anthony Kay (9-7) walked Christian Walker with the bases loaded to make it 4-2.

Trevor Richards replaced Kay with two outs and Smith doubled to left field, sending home two more runners to make it 6-2.

Colson Montgomery hit his 29th homer to cut it to 6-3 in the seventh. But the AL Central leaders couldn’t muster any offense after that as they lost their second straight.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead when Nick Allen scored as Yordan Alvarez grounded into a forceout in the third.

Montgomery doubled to right in the fourth and the White Sox tied it on a single by Chase Meidroth. Munetaka Murakami drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to put Chicago up 2-1.

Smith tripled with two outs in the bottom half before Velázquez homered off the wall above the seats in left field to give Houston a 3-2 lead.

Astros starter Peter Lambert allowed three hits and two runs while tying a career high with five walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Enyel De Los Santos (3-3) walked consecutive batters to load the bases with two outs in the sixth before Bennett Sousa took over and retired pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk to end the threat.

Bryan Abreu got three outs for his eighth save.

Kay yielded six hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

RHP Sean Burke (7-6, 3.32 ERA) will start for the White Sox when the series continues Tuesday night. The Astros hadn't announced their starter.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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