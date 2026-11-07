Verstappen tops final practice as several drivers are penalized after engine changes in Sao Paulo GP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull's Max Verstappen clocked the fastest lap at Saturday's final practice session at Interlagos ahead of Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli .

The Dutchman led the Italian by 0.025 of a second. McLaren's Lando Norris finished third, with Mercedes' George Russell in fourth.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari ended in the 12th position, more than one second behind Verstappen.

Earlier, organizers informed several drivers they will face penalties at Sunday's race after changes in their power units above the limit for the season. Verstappen and Ferrari teammates Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are among them.

Verstappen will have a 30-place cumulative penalty on the grid for a total change in his power unit, while the two Ferrari drivers were handed 10-place grid penalties after exceeding their season allocations by taking fresh internal combustion engines.

Russell will have a five-place drop due to fresh engine components. Cadillac's Sergio Pérez will also start from the back after his car was equipped with several new elements.

The starting grid for Sunday's race will be determined later in the qualifying session.

Starting from the back at Interlagos doesn't necessarily mean a lost race for top drivers. Hamilton had a legendary charge from the back in 2021 and Verstappen scored a stunning victory from 17th in 2024.

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