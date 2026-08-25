Veterans’ fundraiser draws Bruce Springsteen, Hasan Minhaj and Jon Stewart

NEW YORK (AP) — Stand Up for Heroes will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall in New York City with a performance by Bruce Springsteen and jokes by Hasan Minhaj and Jon Stewart.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature The Resilient, Alex Warren and Josh Johnson of “The Daily Show.”

This year’s event will take place Nov. 9 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $117 million to help veterans and military families.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.

“When we started this way back in 2007 we thought it would just be a one-time concert. But it’s become one of the most meaningful nights of the year," Woodruff said in a statement.

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes are available now.

The annual event has attracted such celebrities as Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, John Oliver, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jeff Ross, Ray Romano and Jerry Seinfeld.