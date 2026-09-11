Vikings aim for a ramped-up running game, behind a healthy offensive line and a strategic shift

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The evidence for Aaron Jones that the Minnesota Vikings have taken a more aggressive approach to improving their rushing attack appeared often during offseason practices and training camp.

The sound came first in the form of a hustling teammate making himself heard right behind him at the end of a run during full-team drills. The sight quickly followed.

“I look,” Jones said, “and it's one of my offensive linemen.”

The Vikings jumped to 11th in the NFL last season in yards per rushing attempt (4.5), the first time in four years under coach Kevin O'Connell they weren't in the bottom quarter of the league, but after grinding through quarterback J.J. McCarthy's rocky debut they realized they still needed more from the ground game.

Better health for the offensive line ought to help.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and right guard Will Fries were recovering from major injuries in 2024 and had below standard seasons. Fries played every game but didn't make the impact the Vikings were anticipating after he was a priority signing in free agency. Darrisaw couldn't get right on his reconstructed knee and only played 50% of the snaps in 2025.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill and left guard Donovan Jackson missed three games each. Center Ryan Kelly only made it through one-third of the snaps because of recurring concussions and was forced to retire, with the versatile Blake Brandel taking that spot on a full-time basis for 2026.

Mindset and strategy are parts of the equation, too.

O'Connell promoted Keith Carter to offensive line coach after serving as the assistant last year to Chris Kuper, who was not retained after his contract expired. Former Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith was also hired as an assistant head coach, bringing with him a strong background in the running game.

The Vikings are thus leaning into more wide zone running plays that rely on the linemen to use their athleticism to move laterally to block certain areas and create cutback lanes for Jones and Jordan Mason, with speedy rookie Demond Claiborne behind them on the depth chart. With Carter at the helm, there's also been a ramp-up in the intensity of practices for the group.

“We know the intention behind it,” Darrisaw said. “We love it, and it’s really just trusting it at the end of the day, and we know it’ll pay off.”

The rest of the team has noticed.

“We’ve been looking really, really good in training camp, seeing the guys come off the ball and move people around up front,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “They’re the tone setters and really what makes the whole offense go. We’re definitely looking forward to that this season.”

Jones took a pay cut to return for a third year with the Vikings, his 10th in the league. The season opener on Sunday afternoon against the rival Green Bay Packers will give him another opportunity to try to beat the team that released him in 2024.

“I have nothing but love, but at the same time, it’s like a sense they didn’t want you,” Jones said. “So it’s like still go prove it, every time.”

The Packers sure haven't written him off.

“I think he’s still quite the guy," coach Matt LaFleur said. "Yes, he’s got more wear and tear, but the guy’s a dynamic player and a dynamic person, and he can really hurt you.”

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