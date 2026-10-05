Vikings kicker Will Reichard just can't miss, unless it's the home crowd roaring for him

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Will Reichard was the man of the hour for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when he was shown on the giant videoboards at U.S. Bank Stadium during the two-minute warning in their latest victory.

Agitated fans roared their appreciation for the standout kicker, whose five field goals accounted for all of Minnesota’s scoring in a 15-10 escape against winless Miami.

Fun moment, only Reichard had no idea what all the fuss was about until long snapper Andrew DePaola recounted the moment in a victorious locker room.

“I was just focused on the game,” Reichard said. “It’s awesome. Our fans have been really supportive of me since I’ve been here, so it means a lot. It’s pretty cool.”

Cool only begins to describe the roll Reichard is on for an undefeated team that is still struggling offensively and needs their third-year kicker’s production more than ever.

Reichard extended the NFL’s longest active streak to 31 consecutive made field goals and tied Fuad Reveiz for the second-longest run in Vikings history. Reichard connected from 47, 50, 33, 41 and 29 yards to match Reveiz, who hit 31 straight for the Vikings from Oct. 20, 1994, to Sept. 17, 1995.

Gary Anderson holds the team record with 35 consecutive made fields during the 1998 regular season, before infamously missing late in the NFC championship game the Vikings lost in overtime to Atlanta. Reichard has not missed a field goal since Oct. 23, 2025, in Minnesota’s loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think it’s just repetition,” Reichard said. “I’ve been doing this since I was in second grade. I’ve got a lot of reps in this thing, so you’ve just got to trust in it.”

Sunday’s slog against the Dolphins was more of the same on offense for the Vikings, who have been unable to find any rhythm this season, particularly in the passing game. Kyler Murray finally connected on some short passes in the second half that allowed the Vikings to move the chains and position Reichard for more precious points.

NFL kickers face plenty of pressure when lining up for a potential tying or winning field goal or extra point. But there is something unique about the role Reichard is playing on a 4-0 team that ranks near the bottom of most offensive categories. He has accounted for 31.3% of Minnesota’s total points, also handling all of the scoring on Sept. 20 when the Vikings beat Chicago 9-3.

“I just try not to think about that,” Reichard said. “Take every rep as its own. Move on to the next one and keep doing my job.”

Vikings fans have taken notice. So have his teammates.

“Will, he’s a dog, man,” wide receiver Jordan Addison said. “We need him. But we need to help him out.”

Murray paused and smiled when asked about Reichard’s prowess.

“I’m a little superstitious when it comes to kickers," Murray said, "so just keep on doing what he’s doing. He’s amazing."

Kicking with a different holder the last two games has added a new wrinkle to Reichard’s routine, but so far punter Johnny Hekker is perfect in place of the injured Brett Thorson.

It sure helps that Hekker was taking turns as the holder in training camp before Thorson beat him out for the punting job.

“DePao and Johnny do a great job, and our whole blocking team does a great job protecting me,” Reichard said. “It’s important no matter how the offense is playing to go out there and just trust my preparation and the guys in front of me.”

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