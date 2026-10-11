Villages evacuated as flash flood from Budhi Gandaki river hits northern Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Residents along the Budhi Gandaki river in north central Nepal evacuated on Sunday as flash flooding destroyed homes and other structures in the area.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority evacuated villagers and warned others to move to safer areas while remaining on alert until late Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The disaster management agency is trying to determine the cause of the flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki river, which merges into the Trishuli river and is a key waterway near the capital Kathmandu.

Videos on social media show houses and sheds being swept away by the swollen river flowing between tall mountains. It was not immediately clear how many of the small villages in the mountainous area were impacted. Social media posts indicate the government warning prompted an evacuation in Arughat, a riverside town on the highway connecting Kathmandu to other parts of the country.

Nepal is still recovering from a devastating flood in August along the mountainous Nepal-China border that left more than 1,400 people dead and thousands more missing.

The office of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday announced an end to search and rescue operations for additional victims. Authorities will instead concentrate on recovery including restoration of roads and bridges cut off by floods, particularly in remote areas where damaged infrastructure has made aid deliveries difficult.

The government estimates the rebuilding effort will cost $4.77 billion. Nearly 33,000 people have been affected and about 7,500 homes were damaged or destroyed.