BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Will Bettridge kicked three short field goals, and Virginia’s defense scored two touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers to a 37-13 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Backup running back Solomon Beebe added two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Virginia (7-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its third consecutive game. Virginia also won in Blacksburg for the first time in 28 years, snapping a 12-game road losing streak in the series.

The Hokies (6-6, 3-6), who never led, dropped their fourth consecutive game and lost to the Cavaliers for the second consecutive season.

Bettridge’s first-half field goals of 26, 28, and 26 yards enabled the Cavaliers to take a 9-7 lead at halftime, and Virginia’s defense then took care of the rest.

The Cavaliers’ defense dominated throughout the game, holding the Hokies to 300 yards and forcing three turnovers. The first of those came on Virginia Tech’s opening possession of the second half when Matthew Fobbs-White forced a fumble from Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and Fisher Camac returned it 26 yards for a touchdown, giving the Cavaliers a 16-7 lead.

Toward the end of the third quarter, Virginia’s Donovan Platt knocked a ball up in the air, and Cavaliers cornerback Josiah Persinger caught the deflection, returning it 18 yards for a touchdown and a 23-7 advantage.

Beebe scored on runs of 8 and 5 yards and led the Cavaliers with 87 yards rushing - part of a 234-yard rushing day.

The takeaway

Virginia: The Cavaliers, who have now won back-to-back games over the Hokies for the first time since 1997 and 1998, have played great in November after losing 51-7 at Wake Forest on Oct. 31. They have scored at least 30 points in all three of their November games and held each of their opponents to under 24. This is a team peaking heading into its bowl game.

Virginia Tech: What happened to the Hokies during their bye? They had an off week after a 20-16 victory at Clemson on Oct. 24 and closed out the season losing every game by an average margin of 18 points.

Up next

Virginia: Awaits its bowl destination.

Virginia Tech: Awaits its bowl destination.

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