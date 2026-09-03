Virginia Tech opens year 1 under James Franklin by hosting VMI

VMI at Virginia Tech, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ACC Network.

Key stats

VMI

Overall offense: 240.0 yards per game (102nd in FCS)

Passing: 11.0 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 229.0 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (100th)

Overall defense: 454.0 yards allowed per game (86th in FCS)

Passing: 366.0 yards allowed per game (107th)

Rushing: 88.0 yards allowed per game (31st)

Scoring: 38.0 points allowed per game (91st)

Virginia Tech (2025)

Overall offense: 348.8 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 166.3 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 182.4 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (111th)

Overall defense: 378.1 yards allowed per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 224.8 yards allowed per game (81st)

Rushing: 153.3 yards allowed per game (75th)

Scoring: 30.2 points allowed per game (105th)

Team leaders

VMI

Passing: JoJo Crump, 16 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 42.9% completion percentage

Rushing: Chandler Wilson, 62 yards on seven carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Cade Cox, 6 yards on one catch, 0 TD

Virginia Tech (2025)

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,919 yards, 17 TD, 9 INT, 56.5% completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 749 yards on 118 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 516 yards on 31 catches, 3 TD

Last game

VMI lost at Idaho State 38-10 last weekend to open the season.

Virginia Tech lost to rival Virginia 27-7 to cap a 3-9 season that ended under an interim coach and with the hiring of James Franklin for 2026.

Next game

VMI plays its home opener against Bucknell on Sept. 12.

Virginia Tech plays a second straight home game against an instate opponent by hosting Old Dominion on Sept. 12.

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