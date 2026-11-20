AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 26 points, David Punch added 22 and No. 6 Texas pulled away from Southern Utah for a 92-68 victory Thursday night after struggling for much of the first half.

Vokietaitis and Punch were a force inside, helping Texas (5-0) to a 60-22 edge in the paint. They combined to make 13 of the Longhorns' 23 free throws.

Both did more than score. Vokietatis also grabbed 11 rebounds, while Punch made three blocks and two steals.

Isaiah Johnson pitched in with 15 points, six assists and four steals, while Isaiah Evans contributed 11 points and five assists off the bench.

Jaiden Feroah led Southern Utah (3-3) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Jajuan Nicholls scored 12.

Texas trailed by nine in the first half and didn't take a double-digit lead until Johnson made a steal and fast-break layup with 7:36 remaining. From there, Punch and Johnson teamed up for two big plays. First, Punch made an alley-oop dunk, assisted by Johnson. Then, Punch blocked a shot that led to a fast-break layup by Johnson.

Southern Utah, picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Big Sky Conference by the league's coaches, came in scoring 97 points per game, with level of competition figuring significantly in that production. The Thunderbirds averaged 55 during losses at Division I High Point and Wake Forest, and 125 in wins against non-Division I West Coast Baptist, Grace and Bethesda. All five games were one-sided, the closest being High Point's 29-point win.

But after struggling to score against High Point and Wake Forest, Southern Utah shredded the Texas defense for a long stretch of the first half. The Thunderbirds hit 10 of their first 13 shots and took a 31-22 lead with less than nine minutes left in the period.

Texas made an 18-6 push to a 40-37 halftime lead.

Up next

Southern Utah faces Arkansas State on Monday in Miami.

Texas hosts Southern Indiana on Sunday.

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