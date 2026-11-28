SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis had 29 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Texas used a late 13-0 run to overtake Saint Mary's for a 76-73 win in the Rady Children's Invitational championship game on Friday.

Isaiah Johnson added 21 points for the Longhorns (8-0), including nine in the 13-point run that carried them from a 55-48 deficit to a 61-55 lead with 3:31 to go.

The Gaels (7-2), under first-year coach Mickey McConnell, were trying to beat Top 10 opponents on consecutive days for the first time. They stunned No. 6 UCLA 85-70 on Thursday, hitting 15 of 28 3-point shots to beat the highest-ranked nonconference team in program history.

The Gaels went up 55-48 on a floater by Vangelis Zougris with 6:46 left before the Longhorns started their run. Johnson had two layups and a 3-pointer to tie it at 55 before Elyjah Freeman had a steal and a dunk to give the Longhorns the lead for good at 57-55. Vokietaitis made two free throws and Johnson made a layup to make it 61-55.

The Gaels pulled within 74-71 on a layup by Joshua Dent with six seconds before Vokietaitis made two free throws with 5.7 seconds left. Dent hit a jumper at the buzzer.

Vokietaitis bounced back after fouling out midway through the second half of Thursday’s 92-83 win against Georgetown . He had only five points and one rebound in 13 minutes against the Hoyas.

Freeman had 12 points and David Punch 10 for Texas.

Zougris scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half. He was whistled for two quick fouls in the first 1 1/2 minutes of the second half, giving him four and forcing McConnell to sub him out with the Gaels leading 37-29.

He came back in with 12:41 to go just before Vokietaitis made two free throws to make it 45-42, the closest it had been since the first half.

Jeremy Dent-Smith had 15 points and Darius Bivins 12 for Saint Mary's.

McConnell was promoted after Randy Bennett left for Arizona State after 25 seasons with the Gaels. McConnell played under Bennett from 2007-11.

Up next

Texas plays at Louisville on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Saint Mary's hosts Hofstra on Tuesday night.

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