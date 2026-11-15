Weeks, Reid lead second-half rally as Memphis defeats No. 10 Louisville 98-78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tylik Weeks and Jayden Reid scored 24 points each to help Memphis overcome an 18-point first half deficit and beat No. 10 Louisville 98-78 on Sunday.

Reid also had 10 assists while Julius Thetford scored 16 and Rihards Vavers added 15 for the Tigers, who shot 74% overall in the second half. They hit 7-of-10 3's in the final 20 minutes. The win marked the second time in the young season that the Tigers, who were just out of the Top 25 last week, defeated a ranked team. Memphis (3-1) won its season opener over then-No. 18 Iowa.

Seth Trimble led Louisville with 16 points and Jackson Shelstad finished with 15. Alvaro Folgueiras had 14 points.

Memphis outscored Louisville 57-26 in the second half.

Early, Louisville (2-1) dominated the contest, but a 15-3 run by Memphis to open the second half, eliminated the Cardinal lead. By the 11-minute mark, Memphis was shooting 75% in the half, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range to take a 73-65 lead

Memphis, which lost its first game of the season on Tuesday at No. 22 Vanderbilt, played without second-leading scorer Luke Almodovar, who hit his head on the court after a dunk against the Commodores.

But the problem for Memphis early in the game was an inability to hold onto the ball, and the Cardinals' torrid shooting. Louisville started 11 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Memphis's five turnovers led to Louisville fastbreaks.

Memphis did force turnovers in the first half thanks to an aggressive full court press and put a dent into the early 18-point deficit, but Louisville led 52-41 at intermission.

That completely changed after halftime.

Up next

Louisville: Host Stetson on Thursday.

Tigers: Entertain Evansville on Sunday, Nov. 22.

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