MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Wells scored 19 points, Ty Jerome added 17 points and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzles beat the Clippers 115-70 on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game, dropping Los Angeles to 0-9 on the road.

The Clippers finished their current trip at 0-4, with each loss by at least 10 points. They are the only NBA team without a road win this season.

Cam Spencer scored 16 points and Cedric Coward finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which has won seven of eight. The Grizzlies will meet the Timberwolves on Friday for the top spot in West Group B.

Brandon Ingram, who made his first appearance of the season in Monday's loss at Houston, led the Clippers with 18 points. Ingram missed LA's first 15 games with a right heel injury. Rui Hachimura had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Darius Garland, rookie Keaton Wagler and Kris Dunn finished with 12 points each.

Memphis built an early 20-point lead as the Clippers struggled from the field. The shooting got better for Los Angeles, which trailed 50-43 at the half.

The teams — tops in the league from 3-point range — were a combined 8 of 37 from beyond the arc in the first half. That included the starting Grizzlies backcourt of Coward and Jerome missing all 11 of their 3-point attempts.

The Clippers turned it into a one-possession game early in the third, but Memphis responded with an 18-2 run.

Los Angeles never got closer than 13 in the fourth.

Up next

Clippers: Host New Orleans on Friday.

Grizzlies: At Minnesota on Friday.

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