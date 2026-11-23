Summer O’Rourke has spent the past five hours counting oysters with no lunch break. Using a pair of pricey digital calipers she brought from home, she dutifully measures each bump and cluster, brushing off muck, sand, and the occasional mud crab to get an accurate read of the shellfish’s growth.

O’Rourke wears gloves, but it doesn’t look like she needs them — she grew up playing with the lobsters her dad brought home. “He’d yell at me to put the rubber bands on (their claws), but I knew how to hold them,” O’Rourke said. “And I still have all my fingers.”

Her work takes place on a boat in the neck of the Westport River, where Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries researchers are conducting the first-ever large-scale oyster reef restoration . In October, O’Rourke, a DMF seasonal technician, and a team of scientists and volunteers canvassed the bottom of the future restoration sites to get a baseline of how many oysters were already there.

It’s slow, meticulous work — but it’s integral to determining if their efforts ever prove successful.

Hundreds of years ago, oyster reefs dominated the Eastern Seaboard, providing critical habitat for coastal species at a scale rivaling the coral reefs. Thousands of acres of reefs have been destroyed over the past 500 years, through overharvesting and the onslaught of fertilizer, sewage, and sediment.

In 2024, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the conservation nonprofit The Nature Conservancy received a five-year federal grant to try to bring them back.

Although large-scale restorations have proved successful in the Chesapeake Bay region and are underway in states like New York and Rhode Island, this is the first restoration of its kind in Massachusetts.

DMF Habitat Restoration Specialist Sean Terrill admits there’s a certain level of guesswork involved.

“We’ll just have to see what happens,” Terrill said.

Oyster catchers

No statewide regulatory body manages shellfishing grounds in Massachusetts. To get permission to seed wild oysters in the state’s waterways, Terrill and his partners at The Nature Conservancy had to go town to town for approval, pitching restoration sites in Westport, Fairhaven, Mashpee, and Bourne.

With 60 acres of proposed oyster reef, the Westport River is the largest of the proposed sites and the “flagship” project for oyster restoration, Terrill said.

That’s because the Westport River, with its wide mouth and brackish waters shielded by harsh currents, presents ideal conditions for oyster growing. If the currents are too strong, the oyster larvae won’t establish on the river floor. If the bottom is too muddy, as with some freshwater areas, the oysters could get buried.

“There used to be hundreds of acres of oyster reef habitat there,” Terrill said. “It just meets a lot of criteria for being a really good place for restoration.”

On Oct. 15, Terrill and his team, accompanied by O’Rourke, Westport River Watershed Alliance Science Director Roberta Carvalho, and others, took to the Westport River to count oysters.

DMF’s habitat team suited up into scuba gear to retrieve oysters from the riverbed while O’Rourke and Carvalho counted and measured each one. After seven hours on the water, they counted hundreds of oysters.

Terrill and his team are still finalizing the data gathered from that day, but he was pleasantly surprised to see the oysters thriving even in areas open to recreational shellfishing.

Cultch City

In the spring, Terrill and his team will seed the future reef sites with “cultch,” or discarded oyster shells, to create a rocky environment that the oyster larvae can latch onto.

Oyster shells aren’t always easy to get their hands on. Nonprofits like the Massachusetts Oyster Project help fish markets and seafood restaurants recycle their oyster shells for aquaculture and projects like these, but the vast majority of shells still end up in landfills, Terrill said.

Once the cultch is set, scientists lay down the spat-on-shell, a mix of oyster larvae and shells. With any luck, the reefs will self-populate over time and the new larvae could even travel to and from neighboring reefs.

“We’re going to be kind of connecting the dots,” Terrill said. “The reefs that we’re restoring are going to start producing larvae, and so then we could restore even further downstream, and hopefully just create a meta population within the system that are all exchanging larvae and increasing genetic diversity.”

Terrill is still determining what true success will look like. In the Chesapeake Bay region, the standard for a successful oyster reef is 50 oysters per square meter. But some of the areas Terrill’s team surveyed in Massachusetts in October already have hundreds of oysters per square meter.

In the long term, Terrill hopes to restore 2,500 acres of oyster reefs by 2050. It’s a small step towards rectifying the thousands of acres lost over the past five centuries.

In turn, the reefs will house fish and other species, and the oysters will help improve water quality by pulling nitrogen out of the river and driving excess carbon into the soil.

“The need is to restore a severely degraded wild species, and by doing that, bring back all of the ecosystem benefits that it provides,” Terrill said.

This story was originally published by The New Bedford Light and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.