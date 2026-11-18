MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — The saga surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has riveted Silicon Valley like few other stories, from reports of extramarital affairs to his resignation last week and short-lived comeback bid .

Huang and Nvidia, a computer chip company that has been driving the AI boom , were top of mind this week at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World forum, a gathering of tech executives, investors, policymakers and government officials.

Here is what prominent business leaders and officials in attendance had to say about the episode and its aftermath.

Sam Altman

Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, said Monday at the forum that he feels “personal strong empathy” for Huang in the wake of his resignation. Altman, who himself was removed as CEO in 2023 before being quickly reinstated, said that he doesn’t think he knows enough to answer the question of whether Huang should return to Nvidia, but said “Jensen has long been a hero of mine.”

“Heroes have flaws. I am grateful for the company he’s built,” Altman said. “It’s hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen. The company he has built took an early bet on us, we took an early bet on him. I have extreme, extreme gratitude for that.”

Altman also said Nvidia is “like a behemoth of a company” and that he believes “people still trust their guarantees very much.”

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Bezos similarly said he doesn’t know enough of the details to say whether Huang should return to Nvidia.

“But what I can tell you for sure is that Jensen is a remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight, and he deserves admiration and respect no matter what and that will never go away,” Bezos said.

Asked if he had any advice for Nvidia’s board, Bezos said the company should hire internally.

“If you don’t bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider,” he said. “Nvidia is too complicated. I think outside CEOs in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of succeeding. And so I would always think that’s a last resort.”

Bezos, who left the CEO post at Amazon in 2021 after 27 years but still serves as executive chairman, said the Amazon-Nvidia analogy would be a “very poor one.” “There has never been a more planful transition,” he said as the room of tech industry insiders erupted in laughter.

“Just to be clear, that is a very different situation,” Bezos continued. “A multiyear, planned transition.”

Andy Jassy

Jassy, Amazon's CEO, said during a session he doesn't think the incident and its fallout will have any impact on Amazon, which uses Nvidia's chips but is also building its own custom chips. He described their relationship as “coopetition,” saying that dynamic is something you have to get used to in the tech landscape.

“They’re a really important partner of ours and have been for a long time, and will be for as long as I can foresee in the future,” he said. “They’ll have to work out how they move forward as a company, but we’ll be partners with them either way, and we’re excited about what we’re building.”

Aravind Srinivas

Srinivas, the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, lauded Huang for his contributions to the industry in an interview Monday with The Associated Press.

“I think everybody in AI who’s made a name for themselves in the last four or five years has one person to thank. It’s Jensen,” Srinivas said. “America needs more Jensens. It’s very hard — he’s singular — but at the same time, people should aspire to create a legacy of the nature that he’s done.”

Srinivas did not comment on whether he thinks the board should reinstate Huang.

Gina Raimondo

Raimondo, who served as the Secretary of Commerce from 2021 through 2025, said at the forum Tuesday that the scandal highlighted American rules around exporting sensitive technology. A woman Huang reportedly had an affair with was an executive at a Singapore-based cloud computing company the U.S. suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of its export controls.

“My philosophy was be open, tell them what the rules are and expect that they follow the rules. And they weren’t always happy because they want to sell as much as possible,” Raimondo said at the Semafor forum. “What I tried to do is say ‘National security first, (you) can’t put a price on America’s national security.’ But I wanted to deny them the least amount of revenue possible, because you want American companies to be successful.”

Raimondo, who is also the CEO of RAISE US, a nonprofit focused on how AI will reshape jobs and industries, said she began work two years ago to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, which the Trump administration issued new rules for on Monday.

“Why did it take two years for that to happen? I don’t know, but I’m glad they’re moving in that direction,” she said. Raimondo added that China is constantly seeking ways to “beat America,” so she argued there should be “no tolerance” for “any kind of corruption, politics, mishandling, dealing with spies.”