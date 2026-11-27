The return of “Bad Monkey” and a new album from Slayyyter are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: “La Bola Negra,” Ava DuVernay's timely examination of the 14th Amendment and a new entry in the “Warhammer 40,000” franchise.

New movies to stream starting Nov. 30–Dec. 6

— Those who wish to keep up with the Oscar race would do well to watch “La Bola Negra,” which hits Netflix on Wednesday. A sweeping historical epic about the interconnected lives of three gay men, the film from Spanish writing-directing duo Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo could challenge “The Odyssey” for best picture. In my review for The Associated Press, I wrote that it “has a classical core and a modern spirit.”

— Also arriving on Netflix, on Friday, is Ava DuVernay’s documentary on the 14th Amendment , which has come under attack during the Trump administration. The Supreme Court in June rejected President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the U.S. illegally or temporarily are not American citizens and upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship .

— Callum Turner might have missed out on the James Bond role, but perhaps there is some consolation in the fact that you can stream Mr. Dua Lipa’s romantic comedy “One Night Only” on Peacock starting Friday. In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle called it “a disappointingly denuded comedy without the gumption to interrogate its satirical gimmick,” but he did praise its “charming leads,” Turner and Monica Barbaro, for doing enough to keep it “pleasantly watchable.”

— And because it’s December, the onslaught of holiday-themed fare is also in full swing. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa Claus in the heist comedy “The Man With the Bag,” debuting on Prime Video on Wednesday. Netflix also has a time-loop rom-com, “In a Holidaze,” with Maddie Ziegler and Rob Lowe that’s streaming Wednesday as well.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream starting Dec. 4

— Mark Lee, known the world over for his work in the massively popular K-pop group NCT (as well as its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream, and the supergroup SuperM, but who’s keeping track?) has kicked off his latest chapter: One as an independent artist. “Windmill,” out Friday and released on his own imprint Upper Room, is his latest full-length. Lee co-wrote the 12 tracks, from the wistful power chords and piano of opener “What’s Your Dream?, Don’t Have One” to the midtempo pop rock of “My Friend,” with its singalong chorus and the throwback production of “Happiest.” Embrace the reverie.

— After nearly a decade-long career, Slayyyter, the moniker of Catherine Grace Garner, has entered the musical mainstream following the release of her undeniable album “Wor$t Girl in America.” (Don’t believe us? Earlier this month, she became a Grammy nominee for the first time. She’s up for four awards at the 2027 ceremony, including the highly coveted title of best new artist.) On Friday, she’ll drop another new album, “Wor$t Man in America,” a sister — or should we say brother — release to her spring blockbuster. Start with the dreamy pop “Brand New Chanel$,” then dive into the sinister synths of “Crank 2,” the grungy-pop “I Think He’s Got A Girl” and the electroclash-adjacent “Hey Boyyy.”

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream starting Nov. 30–Dec. 6

— Vince Vaughn is back as Andrew Yancy, the former Miami detective turned Florida Keys troublemaker in “Bad Monkey” Season 2. John Malkovich and Yvonne Strahovski join the cast. While the show’s first season was adapted from Carl Hiaasen’s novel of the same name, the new episodes are an original story. The 10-episode season premieres Wednesday on Apple TV.

— Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy spar and swoon again in Netflix’s six-episode take on Jane Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice.” Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden lead the cast, with Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell and Fiona Shaw among the supporting players. Dolly Alderton and “Heartstopper” director Euros Lyn are behind the series. All six episodes arrive Thursday.

— The Mississippi Delta strip club drama “P-Valley” returns for one last dance after more than four years away. The nine-episode final season opens with two episodes Friday on Starz. New episodes follow weekly.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play starting Nov. 30–Dec. 6

— You could hardly ask for anything more festive during the holiday season than a new Warhammer game. “Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV” features four of the franchise’s most intriguing factions: the bloodthirsty Orks, the tech-happy Adeptus Mechanicus, the undead Necrons and the superhuman Space Marines. As usual, they’re fighting for control of the universe in a series of huge real-time strategy confrontations. German developer King Art Games promises more than 70 single-player campaign missions and a variety of multiplayer modes. The bullets start flying Thursday on PC.

— “Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World” also has a lot of fighting, but it’s much more lighthearted. Your goal is to make friends with the monsters, then team them up to take on more hostile beasts. If your creatures get powerful enough, you can synthesize them to create more powerful ones. The protagonists are Bianca and Nera, two girls on a mission to find a cure for their ailing fathers. The adventure takes place in a colorful, anime-styled world, and even the scariest behemoths are kind of adorable. The latest journey from Square Enix begins Thursday on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten