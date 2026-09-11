What to Stream: 'Dancing with the Stars,' Carly Rae Jepsen, 'Tony' and 'Marvel's Wolverine'

The return of “Dancing with the Stars” and a new album from Luke Bryan are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: A new album from Carly Rae Jepsen, RuPaul in “Stop That Train” and “Marvel's Wolverine” video game.

New movies to stream from Sept. 14-Sept. 20

— It can be easy to miss some of the late summer standouts in theaters, but a number of them land on premium video-on-demand Tuesday. Matt Johnson’s “Tony,” starring Dominic Sessa as a young Anthony Bourdain, is a charming coming-of-age tale set over a 1970s summer on Cape Cod. Alexander Ullom’s “It Ends” is about friends on a late-night food run who become trapped on an infinite highway. And David Robert Mitchell’s “The End of Oak Street” is an Amblin-inspired suburban romp, with family drama and dinosaurs.

— “Stop That Train” (Sept. 20 on Netflix) stars RuPaul as the American president, and “Drag Race” alumni Ginger Minj and Jujubee play stewardesses on a train, the Glamazonian Express. Such is the setup of this bonkers comedy from “Hairspray” director Adam Shankman about a train speeding toward disaster.

— Very possibly the best movie I’ve seen in 2026 first came out in 1970. Satyajit Ray’s “Days and Nights in the Forest” has long been unavailable, unlike some of the Bengali master director’s other films. But a restoration released earlier this year revived a too-little-seen masterwork. It’s now streaming on the Criterion Channel, with an introduction from Wes Anderson. In it, three privileged bachelors from the city vacation in a rural Indian district populated by Santhals, an Indigenous group. Their interactions with the locals, as well as an elegant young woman (a beguiling Sharmila Tagore) visiting a family house, in ways both small and profound traverse chasms of caste, class and gender.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from Sept. 14-Sept. 20

— He knows what works, and that’s what he continues to provide. Country all-star Luke Bryan will release his ninth studio album, “Signs,” on Friday — a 12-track collection of radio-ready classics. The medium is the message: These are feel-good tracks meant to warm the listener, from the crush-worthy “Country and She Knows It” to the cheeky “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” and beyond.

— Anthrax — one of the “Big Four” leaders of the thrash metal scene alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer — is back with the band's first album in a decade. “Cursum Perficio,” out Friday, follows 2016’s “For All Kings” and promises huge riffs and venomous vocals. Start with the nearly seven-minute face-melter “The Edge of Perfection.”

— Carly Rae Jepsen returns with a double album, “Day & Night,” also out Friday. For those who really, really, really like her energetic synth-pop, you’ll want to jump straight to the second half. The first is full of psychedelic flair, with dreamy ’70s references instead of her familiar dance-pop. Together, they make for a dynamic listen from an evolving performer.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Sept. 14-Sept. 20

— “Dancing with the Stars” cha-chas back to TV with a two-night premiere on ABC and Disney+ beginning Tuesday. Episodes also stream next day on Hulu. This time, experienced dancers like Jenna Dewan (who starred in “Step Up”) and Julia Stiles (who starred in “Save the Last Dance”) compete against novice dancers like Maura Higgins (“Love Island” and “Traitors”), Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) and Ciara Miller (“Summer House.”) Time will tell if this 35th season will be as popular as last year’s go-round, which delivered the show’s strongest overall ratings since 2019 and its best season finale in 10 years.

— Apple TV premieres Season 6 of its spy hit “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman on Wednesday. The new episodes are adapted from Mick Herron’s sixth and seventh books in his “Slough House” series. Olivia Cooke’s Sid Baker resurfaces after she supposedly died from a gunshot wound to the head.

— A “Reacher” spinoff called “Neagley” launches with Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) as the star of the Chicago-set show. Instead of being someone who attracts trouble like Jack Reacher, Neagley is a private investigator who chooses her battles. The series debuts Wednesday on Prime Video, the same day as “Reacher”’s Season 4 finale.

— The Sega arcade game “Golden Axe” has been adapted into an adult animated series for Paramount+. All 10 episodes drop Wednesday. The voice cast includes 2026 Emmy nominee Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi (“Community”), and Lisa Gilroy (“The Paper”).

— Ella Beatty is the first female “Monster” in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology series for Netflix. She stars as Lizzie Borden, who was accused of killing her father and stepmother in the late 1800s. It premieres Thursday, Sept. 17.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Sept. 14-Sept. 20

— “Marvel’s Wolverine” is probably the crankiest of our major superheroes, but it doesn’t make him any less beloved. In this new game, he’s dragged back into action by Team X to fight a corporation that’s bent on kidnapping and eliminating mutants. Turns out old Logan’s surliness has some benefits, thanks to a “rage mode” that makes him deadlier as he gets angrier. Expect cameos from the likes of Mystique, Sabretooth and Jean Grey in an adventure that bounces from Canada to Japan and beyond. Sony’s in-house studio Insomniac Games has developed three terrific Spider-Man titles, so the expectations for this piece of the Marvel Universe are high. The claws come out Tuesday on PlayStation 5.

— In Nintendo’s “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave,” four fighters aim to test their mettle in the Heroic Games. If you’re a fan of this franchise, though, you’re probably craving something other than solo gladiatorial combat. Indeed, each of the four heroes has a story to tell as they explore the sprawling Dagdan Empire, diving into dungeons and recruiting allies with the goal of eventually defeating a demon god. That means a lot more of the tactical, turn-based team combat that has made previous Fire Emblem epics so addictive. Start rallying your troops Thursday on Switch 2.

— Lou Kesten