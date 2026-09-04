What to Stream: 'The Paper,' Bloc Party, 'Call My Agent!' and a 'Halloween' game

The second season of “The Paper” and a new album from Bloc Party are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: a new “Call My Agent!” movie, a new season of “The Real Housewives of New York” and a multiplayer game based on the “Halloween” slasher films.

New movies to stream from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13

— The clever French series “Call My Agent!” has been revived as a movie that starts streaming on Netflix on Sept. 10. Camille Cottin’s Andréa Martel is no longer an agent but a film director overseeing a disastrous production. Guy Lodge, in his review for Variety, wrote that, “Fleet and fast-talking and packed, as ever, with Gallic industry in-jokes and celebrity cameos, Émilie Noblet’s film can hardly fail to please longtime fans.”

— Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González star in the Guy Ritchie action pic “In the Grey,” about a lawyer and some mercenaries on an impossible mission to retrieve $1 billion. It received mostly mixed reviews and had the misfortune of opening around the same time as the box office phenomenon “Obsession,” but like many Ritchie joints it has its defenders too: An easy bit of action entertainment, coming to Starz and its streaming service on Sept. 12.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream starting Sept. 11

— In certain corners of the internet, there appears to be a revival of ’00s rock bands. The Strokes are back; Wolf Parade’s “I’ll Believe in Anything” from their 2005 debut album “Apologies to the Queen Mary” got a huge streaming bump due to its placement in “Heated Rivalry.” Heck, new generations of listeners are discovering TV on the Radio’s “Wolf Like Me” because of its use in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Hopefully love for the era will extend to the English band Bloc Party, whose new album “Anatomy of a Brief Romance” arrives Friday. It’s the kind of dance-y post-punk the band has long hung its hat on, made modern.

— The Tubs first graced this weekly fixture in 2025, ahead of the London-based Welsh band's sophomore album “Cotton Crown.” That release, a messy mosaic of jangly indiepop and ’80s college rock that was full of gorgeous songs about grief, was great. Its latest, “Hard Life,” may be even greater. At the very least, it confirms The Tubs' position as one of the principal indie rock bands of the moment. These are impatient pop songs that span a range of emotions, somewhere between empathy and feeling pathetic. Delicious!

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13

— Carole Radziwill reclaims her “The Real Housewives of New York City” apple full-time for Season 16, eight years after her exit. Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank return as well, mixing it up with newcomers Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye. Expect Radziwill's Epstein files mentions to come up. The new season begins streaming Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Peacock.

— Also on Peacock, we reunite with the staff of the Toledo Truth Teller celebrating their dominance at the Ohio Journalism Awards on “The Paper.” The full season of "The Office” spinoff, which stars Domhnall Gleeson as the newspaper's editor-in-chief, drops Wednesday.

— Season 5 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” premieres Thursday, Sept. 10, months after production halted amid a domestic violence investigation involving the face of #MomTok, Taylor Frankie Paul, and her ex Dakota Mortensen. The allegations also caused Disney and ABC to cancel her “Bachelorette” season . In a new condensed season of five episodes, Paul deals with the fallout. And we see Whitney Leavitt fresh off a hit run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s “Chicago.” Jen Affleck (who also anchors the show’s upcoming Orange County spinoff), Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope also return.

— Some recent successful young adult dramas have been set at beaches, lakes, and hockey rinks. A new one called “Crew Girl” takes us to boathouses. The eight-episode show follows rower Teagan Tao (played by Miku Martineau), who joins an elite prep school’s all-boys crew team after her life is upended by a family scandal. Naturally, a love triangle develops. It debuts on Thursday on Netflix. Jessica Paré (“Mad Men”) also stars.

— A three-part HBO docuseries digs into the two-decade Dana Chandler case. Chandler was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his girlfriend in a 2002 shooting. A journalist became convinced of her innocence after spending six years covering the saga, which spanned three trials and included prosecutorial misconduct . “A Killer Story” premieres Thursday on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly through Sept. 24.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13

— Looking to get an early jump on trick-or-treating? “Halloween: The Game,” an asymmetrical 1-vs.-4 thriller, is ready to make you scream. One player takes the role of Michael Myers, the relentless slasher from the classic 1978 movie. The other four are residents of Haddonfield, and they join forces to try to stop Mike before he splashes too much blood around their Midwestern suburb. “Halloween” comes from Colorado studio IllFonic, which has built its reputation with multiplayer games based on “Predator,” “Ghostbusters” and, well, “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.” The knives come out Tuesday, Sept. 8, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten