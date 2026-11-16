U.S. authorities are investigating what caused a tanker on the Mississippi River to crash into a smaller river cruise ship docked in New Orleans, sending dozens of people into the water.

All 190 passengers and crew members on the cruise ship survived the collision Friday, and officials said no one suffered critical injuries. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno called it “a miracle on the Mississippi."

Here’s what we know.

What went wrong, and why?

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why the Atlantic Asphalt, a 520-foot (160-meter) tanker, slammed into the cruise ship.

The smaller ship's crew had handed life jackets to passengers and was evacuating them when the vessel overturned, sending dozens into the river.

Four people remained hospitalized Monday out of 32 transported for treatment Friday, according to New Orleans officials. One of the remaining patients was in serious condition.

NTSB officials said Sunday that the Atlantic Asphalt's steering system failed, causing its rudder to become stuck. The tanker veered toward the river's east bank and crashed into the docked cruise ship.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused the steering failure.

Salvatore Mercogliano, a maritime historian at Campbell University in North Carolina, said the steering most likely failed because of a mechanical breakdown in the ship’s hydraulic or electrical systems. He said human error also may have been a factor.

U.S. Coast Guard records show no problems were reported from the tanker’s last inspection on Oct. 19.

What is the tanker's history?

Built in 2017, the Atlantic Asphalt specializes in carrying large quantities of asphalt and bitumen, a semi-solid substance often used for road construction and roofing, according to the ship tracking website MarineTraffic.

The tanker is owned by Nave Shipping SA, which is registered in Monrovia, Liberia, according to the International Maritime Organization. Nave Shipping is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, a sprawling Chinese state-owned conglomerate.

The company that manages the tanker, OSM Thome, expressed regret over the collision in a statement over the weekend.

“OSM Thome is fully complying with the local authorities as they carry out the necessary investigations,” the company said.

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking further comment Monday.

Has the tanker had prior mechanical problems?

Inspections at U.S. and Canadian ports revealed more than a dozen safety and mechanical problems on the Atlantic Asphalt during the past seven years.

In July and August 2024, the U.S. Coast Guard reported back-to-back malfunctions with the tanker’s navigational systems, according to the military branch's online records.

First, the ship’s captain reported that its autopilot system was malfunctioning as the Atlantic Asphalt headed to port in Baltimore. The following month, the tanker “experienced loss of communication between the bridge and main engine,” according to a Coast Guard report.

Those problems were soon fixed, as were six other mechanical deficiencies reported aboard the tanker since 2019, according to the documents. The most recent issue was reported in June, when an inspection found faulty wiring to the lighting in the ship’s pump room.

Inspections at Canadian ports also uncovered problems on the tanker, including four fire safety deficiencies reported in 2024 and an issue last year with the ship’s emergency electrical generator, according to online public maritime records.

What's next for the investigation and the vessels involved?

The NTSB released no new information on its investigation Monday. An agency spokesperson said a preliminary report on the crash is expected within 30 days.

A 16-member team plans to spend a week in New Orleans investigating the collision.

The NTSB says it recovered the tanker’s voyage data recorder, which is similar to an airplane's flight data recorder. The recorder contains information such as the ship's speed and audio from the bridge.

Investigators have also urged people with photos or video of the crash to submit them to the NTSB.

Meanwhile, Port of New Orleans officials have filed a federal lawsuit saying that the tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal. A judge issued a warrant granting U.S. officials control of the tanker, which was towed away from the crash site.

The cruise ship remains on its side in the river, and moving it could take weeks, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The agency said crews must first remove 16,000 gallons (60,500 liters) of fuel from the ship.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia, and Marcelo reported from New York. AP journalist John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, contributed.