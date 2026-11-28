PITTSBURGH (AP) — The love and respect inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room for Aaron Rodgers is real.

It also isn't going anywhere. And it seems neither — in the short term anyway — is Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP, watching Pittsburgh's 27-5 victory over Denver on Friday from afar after his stunning dismissal earlier in the week, felt compelled to try and reclaim the narrative on national television for the second time in three days, even as his former team tried to turn the page.

Rodgers texted play-by-play announcer Al Michaels during the Amazon Prime broadcast, defending his decision to go on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and eviscerate Steelers coach Mike McCarthy .

Some — including former Pittsburgh coach turned TV commentator Mike Tomlin — took exception to Rodgers bringing issues normally kept behind closed doors into the light. Rodgers, as he has consistently done throughout a 22-year career that appears to be over, didn't back down.

“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room,” Rodgers said in the text, according to Michaels. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership.”

During his ESPN appearance, Rodgers raised concerns about McCarthy's mental and physical well-being, saying that McCarthy would fall asleep during meetings and invoked the name of the Green Bay Packers instead of the Steelers while addressing the team at halftime of a loss to Philadelphia last week. McCarthy confirmed that he mistakenly said “1-2-3 Packers,” calling the reference to one of his former teams an “embarrassing moment.”

The team benched Rodgers late Tuesday night, then cut him not long after his blistering remarks.

“They took this public,” Rodgers wrote in the text, according to Michaels. “Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

That part may be a stretch. For the Steelers to ban Rodgers from the facility, he would have be suspended first, or else the team would be violating the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. Since he wasn't officially disciplined after issuing an ultimatum to McCarthy earlier in the week over play-calling, the Steelers instead excused Rodgers from practice on Wednesday, knowing his relationship with the team was going to be severed.

His relationship with McCarthy and the front office anyway.

The bond Rodgers created with his now-former teammates runs deeper .

“I love Aaron to death,” linebacker Patrick Queen said. “Probably one of the coolest teammates I ever had, just the conversations that we had. My stance isn’t going to change. I don’t think anybody’s stance (will) change on that.”

Which can make things tricky. After Rodgers' dismissal, McCarthy brought the team's leadership council — a group that includes defensive tackle Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and now-starting quarterback Mason Rudolph — together to address a variety of topics.

Who knows if that would have happened if Rodgers had not spoken up. While both Watt and Heyward said after the game that only time will tell if the team will find itself on better footing with McCarthy — who has the support of team president Art Rooney II — the loss of Rodgers will linger.

“Very hard, very challenging,” Rudolph said. “I mean, on one hand, you’re thankful for the time you spent with him and everything you learned football-wise and the friendship. But we obviously had a lot of stuff we had to filter through.”

They weren't the only ones. The 66,000-plus fans who spent three hours in a nonstop chilly rain began the afternoon on edge. They erupted with joy when Watt recovered Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's fumble in the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown. The roar was even louder during Jalen Ramsey's pick-6 late in the first half.

By the time rookie cornerback Daylan Everette intercepted Nix in the fourth quarter to end the competitive portion of the game, a small group of fans could be heard repeating a profane and hardly friendly chant about Rodgers.

Those feelings are not shared by the men wearing black and gold who began the season wanting to help give Rodgers an appropriate send-off for a career that will almost certainly lead to him donning a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a few years.

That send-off will never come. Yet the Steelers — who at 7-4 have a strong chance of making the playoffs — know they still must press forward.

“Hopefully we grow from it,” Heyward said. “That's all I can hope for.”

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