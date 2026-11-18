WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Tuesday it has pulled the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration amid growing indications she didn’t have the votes needed to win Senate confirmation.

Overton, a physician and White House domestic policy adviser, has spent most of her professional career working directly for President Donald Trump or conservative groups aligned with his agenda. Her nomination in August was seen as a move to bring a stabilizing Trump loyalist to the FDA after a tumultuous year under Trump’s first FDA commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary.

But Overton faced bipartisan questions in the Senate about her willingness to break from Trump, particularly on his unsupported claims about the dangers of childhood vaccines.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana doctor who chairs the Senate health committee, said earlier in the day he remained undecided about Overton ahead of a critical vote on her nomination scheduled for Wednesday.