LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tre White scored 17 points, Tyran Stokes added 14 and No. 12 Kansas pulled away late for a 65-50 victory over Villanova on Friday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 11 points and Keanu Dawes finished with 10, including a pair of free throws with about 3 minutes to go that helped the Jayhawks (7-1) keep the Wildcats from mounting a comeback.

Trey Perkins had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and 7-foot-3 freshman Luigi Suigo had 13 points and eight boards for the Wildcats (5-3). But leading scorer Devin Royal was held to just five points before fouling out with 3:03 to go.

Villanova shot 29.5% from the field and went 7 of 31 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Villanova and Kansas had only met 10 previous times, splitting those games, and often the stakes have been a lot bigger. The Wildcats routed the Jayhawks in the Final Four in San Antonio in 2018 on the way to winning the national championship, and Kansas returned the favor in New Orleans in 2022 on the way to the title.

The only previous game in Allen Fieldhouse came in December 2018, when the Jayhawks squeaked out a 74-71 win.

They looked as if they might put Villanova away early in the second half Friday, when Stokes scored the opening basket to make it 31-23 in a low-scoring affair. But the Wildcats ran off the next 10 points to quickly take the lead.

That's when White finally hit a 3-pointer from right in front of his own bench — the Jayhawks had been 2 of 11 from the arc at that point. Dawes followed with a 3, Taylen Kinney added a basket in transition, and Villanova coach Kevin Willard was forced to call timeout with the Wildcats trailing 43-35 and 12:01 remaining.

Villanova got within 50-46 with 5:12 left, but Stokes hit a 3-pointer and Dawes a couple of free throws to help Kansas pull away.

Up next

Villanova visits Philly rival Temple on Tuesday night.

Kansas welcomes Northern Iowa the same night.

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