PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike McCarthy knows the drill. Aaron Rodgers , Patrick Queen, and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers , too.

If you're lucky enough to stick around in the NFL for a while, painful nights like what the Steelers endured in a 38-18 beatdown at the hands of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of the scorching hot Cincinnati Bengals happen, regardless of pedigree.

“There are big wins, there are tough losses,” Rodgers said after perhaps his worst start in his two seasons with Pittsburgh. “So, we'll deal with this appropriately.”

What that looks like, however, is uncertain. Over the course of three painful hours, the confident team that walked onto the field in front of a national television audience riding a four-game winning streak walked off it shaken following a performance that provided far more questions than answers.

“The biggest thing is, you just come back to work and understand who you are as a person and who you are as a team, as a defense,” Queen said after Burrow peppered the Pittsburgh defense for 409 yards passing and four touchdowns. “Who are we going to be?”

That's the thing. Maybe we already know.

Two weeks after whipping Cleveland at home in a way that made it still seem like, despite their hot start, the Browns are still the Browns, the Steelers had the tables turned on them by the Bengals.

The frenzied white-clad Paycor Stadium crowd gave the night a playoff-like feel. And Pittsburgh responded the way it so often has over the past decade or so when challenged by a quality team with an elite quarterback in a game with real stakes: it stumbled spectacularly.

The offense did nothing. One of the NFL's best pass rushes failed to get to Burrow, who bolstered his MVP candidacy by spending three-plus quarters providing all the answers to the test while the Steelers blankly stared at the same sheet of paper.

It is just one game, to be very clear. Yet unlike the first meeting between the teams in late September, this time the Bengals did not aid and abet their opponents.

This time, there was no fumbled punt deep in Cincinnati territory. There was no roughing the punter call to extend a Pittsburgh drive. And there was no protection breakdown in a crucial moment.

There was just 60 minutes of dominance.

The issue isn't really if the Steelers will respond. Bouncing back the week after getting blindsided on the road is a time-honored tradition in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have already done it once this season, topping Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium a week after getting crushed in New England .

The problem is that while Pittsburgh appears plenty capable of reaching the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, the Steelers can only thrive in a high-intensity environment under a very specific set of circumstances.

The defense needs to get to the quarterback. Jaylen Warren and the offensive line need to run the ball. And the NFL's oldest player needs to create whatever magic he has left in his soon-to-be 43-year-old right arm while throwing to an injury-marred wide receiver group that is decidedly lacking in big-play ability.

When the Steelers check all those boxes, they're dangerous.

When they don't, as happened on Sunday night, the chasm between where the franchise is and where it is furiously spinning its wheels trying to go is exposed for all the world to see.

Again.

What's working

Well, considering the travel issues that cropped up across the country over the weekend, the fact that the Steelers had no problems getting to or from Cincinnati is a (very, very small) win in itself.

What needs up

The offensive game plan on the road. The Steelers have consistently struggled to generate points when playing somewhere other than Acrisure Stadium, particularly in the opening half. The Steelers have scored just two first-half touchdowns in five road games. If Pittsburgh doesn't rally to win the AFC North and is forced to start the playoffs in its white away uniforms — provided the Steelers get there — that needs to change.

Stock up

Inside linebacker Payton Wilson's career-high 18 tackles are the most by a Steeler since the start of the 1994 season. That's the good news. The bad news is that Wilson was forced to make those tackles well down the field on most occasions, and his team's night was summed up by Burrow's 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase Brown in the third quarter on a play in which the ball literally went through Wilson's hands before ending up in the middle of a diving Brown's chest.

Stock down

When the Steelers traded away disgruntled defensive back Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas — where things aren't exactly working ou t — it served as a vote of confidence in Asante Samuel Jr., who has resurrected his career after a serious neck injury. While Samuel has been excellent at times this season, he was picked on repeatedly in both meetings with the Bengals.

Injuries

Left guard Mason McCormick's season is likely over after sustaining a serious ankle injury. The physical third-year pro will be difficult to replace while playing between center Zach Frazier and left tackle Troy Fautanu. Safety DeShon Elliott's injury-filled season took another hit when he tweaked a knee during pregame warmups.

Key number

8 — consecutive incompletions by Rodgers to start the game, the longest O-fer stretch at a game's beginning of the four-time MVP's 22-year career.

Next steps

Try to make sure the funk from their worst performance of the season doesn't linger in Philadelphia on Sunday against the undermanned Eagles. Pittsburgh hasn't won in the City of Brotherly Love since 1965.

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