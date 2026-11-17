NEW YORK (AP) — Will Cuylle scored twice, including the go-ahead short-handed goal in the final minute of the second period, and the New York Rangers rallied to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Monday night.

The Rangers have won three in a row and six of their past seven and improved to 9-2-0 at home. Their latest victory followed a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first game in franchise history, which came against the Montreal Maroons.

Once the puck dropped, the Canadiens dominated for stretches with the puck in the offensive zone. That allowed them to take the lead when Lane Hutson spun around Matt Rempe and put a shot in the perfect place for Phillip Danault to deflect it into the net.

Their advantage lasted less than two minutes. With Juraj Slafkovský slow to guard Marcus Pettersson back down the ice, the defenseman banked the puck off Cuylle in the crease to bring life to a fired-up crowd inside Madison Square Garden.

Montreal then showed why it ranks second to last in the NHL on the power play despite overflowing with talent from Hutson and Slafkovský to Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. When the top unit failed to score, Alex Newhook missing the net paved the way for Cuylle to get a head of steam and beat Jacob Fowler short side off the rush with 56.3 seconds left in the second.

Another unsuccessful Canadiens power play in the third was cut short by an interference penalty on Noah Dobson. Scott Morrow scored just his second career goal with 13:16 left.

Fowler allowed three goals on 26 shots. At the other end, Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves to win for the third time in as many starts since missing the first five-plus weeks of the season because of injury.

Up next

Canadiens: Visit New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Rangers: Host defending champion Carolina in a Sunday matinee.

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