Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze were selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2024 draft. They learned on the job while the Bears went 5-12 in their first year in the league.

They're connected by their shared experience and that bond is a major asset for Chicago in big games.

Williams threw two touchdown passes to Odunze in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Bears (9-2) moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC North with their sixth consecutive win.

"Rome was the guy we didn’t feel like we got involved enough in the first half, and so to see him come through for us in the clutch like that was awesome,” coach Ben Johnson said.

The 24-year-old Odunze had a 9-yard reception on Chicago's first play on offense. The wide receiver didn't catch another ball until he had five receptions for 78 yards in the fourth.

Odunze leads the Bears with 13 catches for 207 yards in the fourth quarters of games this season. He has 42 receptions for 660 yards overall.

“I'm just trying to make a play when my name is called,” Odunze said, “and obviously do my job on the plays that, you know, I'm not catching the ball, I'm blocking or I'm helping to get someone else open. You know, trying to do my job on all those different plays because I'm trying to make an impact regardless of if I'm catching the ball or not.”

Odunze hauled in a 41-yard TD pass with 7:20 left, and Chicago closed to 35-32 on a run by Williams on the 2-point conversion.

Williams, 25, connected with Odunze again on the winning TD with 3 seconds left. Odunze made a great play to get his feet down in the corner of the end zone after making the 6-yard catch over Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

“We work extremely hard,” Williams said of his relationship with Odunze. “We get so many extra reps after practice. We get so many reps in practice. I mean, we hang out together. I mean, that’s my guy. ... He tends to show up in those big moments.”

What's working

It looked as if there were some positive developments with Chicago's struggling rushing attack. Salvon Ahmed had a 46-yard run in the second quarter. D’Andre Swift had a 30-yard touchdown run with 3:09 left in the third.

The Bears averaged 6.1 yards per carry on their way to 146 yards rushing. It was their best average since Week 1 against Carolina (7.5 yards per attempt in a 59-37 win on Sept. 13).

What needs help

Chicago's defense was shredded by Jahmyr Gibbs and Jared Goff for much of the day. Gibbs rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and Goff passed for 313 yards and a TD.

Rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad was called for three penalties (one accepted). Chicago was credited with one sack after it had six in a 21-13 win over New Orleans on Sunday. The Bears surrendered a season-high 246 yards rushing and 549 yards overall.

Stock up

T.J. Edwards set up Chicago's winning drive with a terrific open-field tackle on Gibbs with 2:17 left. The 30-year-old linebacker grabbed Gibbs' right leg and held on, limiting the running back to a 1-yard reception on fourth-and-4.

"That was a five-star play,” Johnson said.

Stock down

Left tackle Theo Benedet had a rough day in pass protection. He surrendered a sack by Derrick Moore with about 12 minutes left in the first half. He was beaten by Moore again with about 11 minutes remaining in the game, but Malcolm Rodriguez got to Williams first for the sack.

Injuries

Colston Loveland is week to week with a knee injury after he was carted off the field in the first quarter at Detroit. Loveland's status is a major concern for a Bears team that was already thin at tight end after losing Cole Kmet to a season-ending knee injury last month. The 22-year-old Loveland has 41 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns in his second season.

Key number

20 — The Bears have 20 rushing touchdowns, second-most in the NFL this season. It's the highest total for the franchise through the first 11 games of a season in the Super Bowl era (since 1967).

Up next

The Bears host Trevor Lawrence and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 6. It's the first meeting between the teams since Chicago's 35-16 victory in London on Oct. 13, 2024.

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