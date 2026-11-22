BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Wilson Jr. scored 29 points as Canisius beat Albany 91-81 on Saturday.

Wilson added five steals for the Golden Griffins (4-3). Clinton Efinda scored 28 points while going 11 of 18 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and added nine rebounds. Preist Ryan had 16 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Tyler Jones led the Great Danes (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, four assists and four steals. U-Mier Graham added 13 points and nine rebounds for Albany. Pedro Santos finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.