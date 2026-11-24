CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Luke Winkel scored 12 points as North Dakota beat Detroit Mercy 77-67 on Tuesday.

Winkel had seven assists for the Fightin’ Hawks (4-3). Tyler Wagner scored 11 points while going 4 of 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Zack Parks shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ayden Carter led the way for the Titans (0-6) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Lance Stone added 15 points for Detroit Mercy. Tyler Spratt finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.