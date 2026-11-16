MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin safety Matt Jung will undergo season-ending ankle surgery after getting carted off the field during a loss to Maryland on Saturday.

Badgers coach Luke Fickell announced the severity of Jung’s injury Monday. Jung was hurt late in the second quarter of the Badgers’ 24-21 defeat .

The fifth-year senior is third on the team with 68 tackles.

Fickell also said he wasn’t yet sure about Ryan Hopkins’ availability Saturday when the Badgers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) play at Purdue (3-7, 2-5) after an injury knocked the freshman quarterback out of the Maryland game.

Hopkins got hurt on a strip sack late in the fourth quarter that led to Sean O’Haire’s tiebreaking 30-yard field goal with 29 seconds left. Colton Joseph came in to play quarterback for the Badgers’ final series.

“What happened was he landed on his left side and took a shot,” Fickell said. “His shoulder and back were really tight on the opposite (side) of his throwing arm. That’s really the nature of what it is that he had. Hopefully he’ll be fine. Hopefully — it’s only Monday — he’ll loosen up and be OK. It’s nice it’s not his throwing arm or throwing side.”

Fickell also expressed optimism that edge rusher Sebastian Cheeks could play against Purdue after missing the Maryland game with an unspecified injury. Cheeks has seven sacks to rank third in the Big Ten.

“It’s only Monday, but I would hope and believe that we’ll be able to get him back,” Fickell said.

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