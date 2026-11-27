ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Choppy as the game was played and sloppy as the conditions were, the Buffalo Bills showed they can win on one of Josh Allen’s worst days.

Though the Bills need their star to regain his groove, Buffalo’s 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on a cold, wet and windy Thursday night shined light on why this year’s team might be better equipped to fulfill its long-elusive Super Bowl aspirations.

The defense — questioned over the past month for beating up on backups and third-stringers — just may be for real. Buffalo limited Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s top offense to 10 points and 241 yards, forced five three-and-outs and a season-best seven punts.

And Buffalo’s special teams finally gained the recognition they deserve for being a difference-maker in securing the victory, and after spending much of the season hovering under the radar.

With Allen flailing and looking indecisive, Buffalo's other two units bailed him out, capped by a key sequence of plays over the final 38 seconds.

It began with punter Tommy Doman pinning the Chiefs at their 11 — the rookie landed three of his five kicks inside Kansas City’s 20. The defense then did its part by forcing a three-and-out. With Buffalo’s Joe Andreessen appearing to tip Matt Araiza’s punt, Greg Dortch fielded the line-drive kick and returned it 17 yards to set up Tyler Bass hitting the decisive 57-yard field goal as time expired .

It was Bass’ second game-winning kick in a season during which the sixth-year player has hit 26 of 27 attempts, including 6 of 7 from beyond 50 yards.

“I’ve worked hard since (last) November,” Bass said, referring to his lengthy rehab after missing all of last season with groin and pelvis issues. “It’s humbling and I’m very grateful for it.”

Allen might be the most grateful of all after watching in relief from the sideline as Buffalo improved its AFC-leading record to 10-1.

His 81 yards passing were the fewest in a game Allen has started and finished in his nine-year career.

More worrisome were Allen’s two interceptions. Both came off tipped passes inside Kansas City’s 20, and the first time the Bills have not come away with points in the red zone this year.

Allen has now been picked off 11 times — vs. 14 TD passes — this season, with seven coming in his past five outings.

To his credit, Allen refused to use the conditions as an excuse by noting everyone else had to play in them, including — and especially — Bass.

“He made two of the best kicks you’ll ever see,” Allen said, referring to Bass also tying the game at 10 with a 54-yarder three minutes into the fourth quarter.

“Everybody’s doing their part,” Allen said. “I got to do mine.”

What’s working

Defense. In its last five outings, Buffalo has given up a combined two touchdowns and 47 points, is allowing an average 225 yards, has forced 20 three-and-outs and limited teams to going 10 of 59 on third down. That’s much improved from a unit that allowed a combined 171 points and an average 387 yards in its first six outings.

What needs help

Passing game. Thank goodness for running back James Cook, who became the NFL’s second player to top 75 yards and score a TD rushing in 10 consecutive outings. Otherwise, the Allen-led passing attack has regressed. He has combined for three TDs passing while completing 58.4% of his attempts and averaging 204 yards in his past four outings.

Stock up

Joe Brady. The first-year head coach deserves credit for assembling a new staff and building on the winning culture his predecessor, Sean McDermott, established during his nine-year tenure.

Stock down

RB Ray Davis. The third-year backup continued to fail to distinguish himself while spelling Cook by finishing with four carries for 6 yards, giving him a total of 21 attempts for 61 yards this season.

Injuries

None reported during the game. CB Christian Benford missed his second straight outing with a groin injury.

Key number

301:42 — The time in minutes and seconds since the Bills allowed a TD pass, dating to Kirk Cousins' 44-yarder to Tre Tucker in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 33-30 win at Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

Next steps

Enjoy a mini-break before preparing to travel to play division rival New England, the only team to beat the Bills this season . ___

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