NEW YORK (AP) — With the sides far apart one week before the start of an expected lockout, baseball's player union countered owners' proposal for a salary cap by proposing Monday that Major League Baseball's 30 teams share all media revenue equally without the addition of a cap.

Owners proposed Monday to raise the minimum salary to $1 million for all players in 2027 and add an automatic 5% signing bonus for all players in salary arbitration.

Players have vowed never to accept a salary cap, while Commissioner Rob Manfred has said owners will only agree to a deal if it includes one. MLB’s cap proposal includes splitting local media revenue equally among the 30 teams for the first time. MLB said that due to the decline of cable networks, local media revenue is $1.8 billion this year, down $575 million from a high of about $2.4 billion annually from 2021-24.

MLB also proposed a yearly, centrally funded $500,000 signing bonus for one player per team and to eliminate the qualifying offer and draft pick compensation in free agency.

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