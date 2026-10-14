With Stephen Curry leading the way, Golden State Warriors try to contend again in talented West

Golden State Warriors

Last season: 37-45, lost to Phoenix in the play-in tournament to miss the playoffs.

COACH: Steve Kerr (13th season, 604-353).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at the Lakers.

DEPARTURES: C Quinten Post, G Pat Spencer.

ADDITIONS: Rookie F Yaxel Lendeborg, F Georges Niang, G Brandon Williams.

What to expect

Stephen Curry begins his 18th season at age 38 and signed a two-year contract extension for $116 million that takes him through the 2028-29 season, keeping him alongside Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr as they try again for another championship. Golden State hasn't won a title since 2022, the fourth for that core group. The Warriors won't be at full strength until Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody — two of Curry's key backcourt mates — return from their respective knee surgeries that contributed to the team's disappointing finish last season.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: With Curry on your side to carry the load, anything can happen. He and Green know each other inside and out, and veteran Al Horford along with Niang can take the pressure off as key members of the supporting cast. De’Anthony Melton is a key playmaker Kerr can turn to after he came back from having left knee surgery in December 2024 to play 49 games last season and averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists playing 23 minutes and making 24 starts.

The not-so-good: General manager Mike Dunleavy faced scrutiny for not doing enough in the offseason, when Golden State missed out on LeBron James. The Warriors' depth to start the season won't be what it once was as they must wait for Butler and Moody to return — likely in the new year — to have a full squad in place. In addition, center Kristaps Porzingis, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension, has been out indefinitely during the preseason with an undisclosed health issue.

Players to watch

Lendeborg is expected to make an immediate impact on the Warriors after being selected with the 11th overall pick of the draft out of Michigan, while guard Brandin Podziemski is fresh off a five-year contract extension worth $110 million and eager to prove he belongs in the starting lineup. Veteran forward Niang signed a one-year contract for the league minimum of $3.9 million after he sat out last season with both Utah and Memphis recovering from a left foot injury. Niang appeared in 79 games with three starts during 2024-25 for Atlanta and Cleveland, averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.5 minutes.

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