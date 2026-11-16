WASHINGTON (AP) — Omari Witherspoon scored 12 points as George Washington beat Ferrum 94-57 on Monday.

Witherspoon went 5 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Revolutionaries (5-0). Andrija Vukovic added 10 points while going 4 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Deng Manyang had 10 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Myles McDuffie led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 10 points.

George Washington took the lead for good with 15:57 remaining in the first half. The score was 42-26 at halftime, with Felix Kossaras racking up eight points. George Washington extended its lead to 78-51 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Manyang scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

Up next

George Washington visits UAB in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.