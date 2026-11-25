ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Joe had 21 points and Daniss Jenkins added 15 to spur the Detroit Pistons past the Orlando Magic 104-86 in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night.

With leading scorer Cade Cunningham out with a knee injury, Detroit also got 13 points from Ron Holland and improved to 2-1 in NBA Cup group play. The Pistons handed Orlando its first loss of the in-season tournament, preventing the Magic from clinching East Group A.

Desmond Bane had 21 and Franz Wagner scored 20 for Orlando, which now must wait for Detroit, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Toronto to finish the group stage before learning whether it has advanced to the knockout round.

Joe, making his first start in a Pistons uniform after four seasons in Oklahoma City, scored 14 points in the second half. He made three consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

The Pistons built an 18-point lead in the third quarter and kept a healthy advantage throughout the second half.

Detroit scored the game’s first eight points and, after allowing Orlando back in the game, took command in the second quarter. The Pistons used an 18-0 run to outscore Orlando 32-14 in the period and held Wagner to just two first-half points.

Detroit’s Ausar Thompson had just six points but contributed 10 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. He was key in limiting the Magic to a season-low in points. The Pistons have held opponents under 100 on six occasions, going undefeated in those games.

The Pistons also outscored Orlando 19-9 on fast-break points.

Up next

Pistons: Host Milwaukee on Friday night

Magic: Play at Washington on Saturday.

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