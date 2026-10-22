Women's Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2026-27 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 31-member national media panel (key 2025-26 statistics in parentheses, except where noted):

Sarah Strong, UConn, 6-2, junior, 30 of 31 votes (18.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.8 apg, 58.2 fg pct, 3.4 steals, 1.6 blocks)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, 5-7, senior, 28 (25.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.2 apg, 47.5 fg pct, 5.6 steals)

Madison Booker, Texas, 6-1, senior, 28 (18.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 50.8 fg pct)

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, 5-8, junior, 27 (27 ppg, 2.9 steals, 93 3-pointers)

JuJu Watkins, USC, 6-2, senior, 26 (2024-25: 23.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.2 steals, 1.8 blocks; missed 2025-26 season because of injury)

Others receiving votes: Joyce Edwards, South Carolina, 10; Audi Crooks, Oklahoma State, 2; Clara Strack, Kentucky, 2; Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State, 1; Olivia Olson, Michigan, 1.