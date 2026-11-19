MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The wreck of the first Australian warship built in the country, HMCS Spitfire, was found 128 years to the day after it sank off the north coast of what is now Queensland state, officials said Thursday.

The 19-meter (62-foot) schooner was launched in Sydney in 1855 to fight a potential Russian invasion. But Spitfire had been operating as a fishing boat four decades later when it sprung a leak and foundered on Aug. 21, 1898, off Piper Island, documents show.

A Royal Australian Navy mine hunter vessel found and exposed 16 meters (52 feet) of the wreck nearly three months ago, also on Aug. 21, after a monthlong search using a dive team and remotely operated vehicles, a joint statement from multiple agencies said.

“It is remarkable luck that Spitfire was discovered on the 128th anniversary of its sinking,” Queensland heritage officer Celeste Jordan said in the statement.

The discovery was not announced sooner because of reporting processes between government agencies required under laws designed to protect shipwrecks, the Defense Department explained Thursday.

Warship built during Crimean War over fear of Russian invasion

Bearing the designation of HMCS, meaning Her Majesty’s Colonial Schooner, Spitfire was commissioned in 1855 during the Crimean War when the British colonial government of New South Wales in Sydney feared the Russian Pacific Fleet would invade, Australian National Maritime Museum archaeologist James Hunter said.

Britain was at war with Russia in a conflict centered on Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula . Gold had recently been discovered in New South Wales and the neighboring colony of Victoria, making them lucrative targets for conquest.

The Australian colonies then relied on Britain’s navy for defense and British warships were rare in the most distant reaches of the empire.

The Crimean War ended in 1856 without the Australian two-mast sailing vessel ever being used in battle. Spitfire became a pilot vessel in 1857 at Moreton Bay in what would soon become the Colony of Queensland, but was then still part of New South Wales, documents show.

The Queensland government sold Spitfire in 1885 into private ownership for use as a fishing boat.

Sydney shipbuilder quickly delivered warship

Shipbuilder John Cuthbert delivered Spitfire two months after winning the contract. The speed suggested the warship’s construction already had been underway for a different purpose, Hunter said.

It was built from native timbers including an ironbark keel, blackbutt frames and kauri planking. The ship had copper sheathing below the waterline.

Russia’s Pacific Fleet at the time was mostly iron-hulled, steam-powered and “armed to the teeth warships,” Hunter told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Spitfire was armed with a single cannon that fired 32-pound (14.5-kilogram) iron cannonballs.

“Would that have bounced off the side of one of those larger, Russian iron-hulled warships? Probably,” Hunter said.

There are no plans to salvage the wreck, which is largely buried in seabed sand. Authorities have not revealed Spitfire's exact location because it lies at a depth that can be reached by scuba divers. The ship is protected by federal and state law.

Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley, chief of the Australian navy, said Spitfire represents the beginning of the service's continuing story.

“Spitfire occupies a unique place in Australia’s naval history as the first warship built in Australia for Australian service,” Buckley said.