Year 3 for Jayden Daniels could be crucial for both his future and Washington's

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (5-12)

Expectations

After plummeting from an NFC title game berth to a five-win season, the Commanders will certainly hope for a return to the playoffs. Beyond wins and losses, it's important for quarterback Jayden Daniels to have a solid, healthy season to dismiss comparisons to Robert Griffin III, another Washington quarterback who had a great rookie year that was ultimately too good to be true. The problem for the Commanders is that the line being counted on to keep Daniels upright is already having problems. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil went down with a triceps injury. Nick Allegretti seemed as if he might be the choice at center after veteran Tyler Biadasz was released, but Allegretti has been dealing with a calf injury during camp. Dan Quinn is back for his third season as coach, but the offensive and defensive coordinators are both different — David Blough and Daronte Jones took over those roles.

New faces

WR Stefon Diggs, DE Odafe Oweh, TE Chig Okonkwo, LB Sonny Styles, WR Antonio Williams, DE K'Lavon Chaisson, CB Amik Robertson, LB Leo Chenal, RB Rachaad White, DC Daronte Jones.

Key losses

WR Deebo Samuel, LB Bobby Wagner, LB Von Miller, DE Preston Smith, DB Marshon Lattimore, C Tyler Biadasz, TE Zach Ertz, QB Josh Johnson, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Noah Brown, OC Kliff Kingsbury, DC Joe Whitt Jr.

Strengths

If healthy, Daniels is the kind of poised, elusive quarterback who can make everyone around him better and cover up problems on the roster. Washington's pass rush should also be improved after adding Oweh and Chaisson. The Commanders have been one of the top rushing teams in the NFL each of the past two seasons, even with Daniels missing most of 2025. Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 805 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. Washington used the No. 7 pick in the draft on Styles as part of a defensive overhaul.

Weaknesses

The offensive line is the most urgent issue, but there are depth concerns all around the roster. Washington will hope receiver Terry McLaurin can rebound after basically a lost season in 2025. Adding Diggs late in the offseason gives the Commanders another big name at the position, but if those two don't live up to their past standards Washington doesn't have a lot of proven talent further down the depth chart. The defense was a disaster a season ago but has undergone significant changes. The Commanders drafted Styles in the first round, and the additions of Oweh and Chaisson should help — but whether the entire unit can make enough strides remains to be seen. Only rival Dallas allowed more points in the NFC last season.

Camp development

The Commanders cut kicker Jake Moody and are going with undrafted rookie Drew Stevens at the position. Another big development over the past few weeks was a representative for Daniels telling LSU it could no longer use his name, image and likeness because the school was letting another player wear his No. 5. That drew no shortage of ridicule Daniels' way and puts even more pressure on the third-year QB to have a good season on the field. Marcus Mariota, a capable backup quarterback, strained an MCL in his right knee in the first preseason game. Washington's final exhibition game was a 41-3 loss to Baltimore. Many key players were held out of that one, but the performance was still jarringly uncompetitive. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis did do enough to make the team after being drafted in the seventh round. The Commanders don't want their No. 3 quarterback to become relevant anytime soon, but after last season it's hard to rule anything out.

Fantasy player to watch

After surpassing 50 catches in three straight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Okonkwo joins the Commanders, returning to the area where he played college football at Maryland. Ertz had 11 touchdown receptions in his two seasons in Washington, so that gives an idea of what's possible.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here