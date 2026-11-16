TURIN, Italy (AP) — Alexander Zverev suggested that he was pushing the two Grand Slam titles that he won this year down a notch in status when he was awarded another big trophy on Monday: the year-end No. 1 hardware.

Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi presented Zverev with the huge silver cup at the ATP Finals .

“Last year playing this tournament, I thought, ‘Yes, maybe I can win a Grand Slam, maybe I can do well during the year.’ But I didn’t even imagine that I could stand here holding this trophy,” Zverev said during the ceremony. “It's the biggest achievement of my career to be holding this trophy.”

While Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner each missed long stretches this year because of injuries, Zverev kept on winning. He won the French Open and U.S. Open and this month ascended to the top spot in the rankings.

Still, Zverev has had to defend his ranking amid criticism that it was merely a result of Alcaraz's and Sinner's injuries.

“I definitely think I had the best season out of everybody,” Zverev said after beating Rafael Jodar in his opener at the ATP Finals on Sunday.

“Out of respect, you have to take into consideration that, yes, Jannik has been injured since Wimbledon. There’s no question about that. And Carlos has been injured for a little bit of time this year, as well. (But) at Grand Slams … I was the best player in the world, for sure.”

Besides his major titles in Paris and New York, Zverev also reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and was a finalist at Wimbledon this year — losing to eventual champions Alcaraz and Sinner, respectively.

Alcaraz missed 4 1/2 months and two Slams during the middle of the year because of a right knee injury, while Sinner ended his season early and hasn’t played since Wimbledon because of a right knee injury.

“Taking everything into consideration, it’s about having the best season and the best 12 months, and I think I have had the best 12 months,” Zverev said.

Zverev has a 4-9 record against top-10 players this year and has not beaten Alcaraz or Sinner.

Five of Zverev’s losses against top-10 players this year came vs. Sinner.

“He’s a robot, not a human being,” Zverev said, jokingly suggesting not to count the losses to Sinner.

Zverev’s other top-10 losses came against Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, who beat him twice.

Zverev’s top-10 wins came against Fritz, Ben Shelton (in the U.S. Open final), De Minaur and Jodar.

Is the discussion about his performance against top-10 players motivating?

“No. Because it’s noise that you hear,” Zverev said. “It’s noise that you hear from the side. I don’t really recognize that.”

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