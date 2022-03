Premios Nobel de Literatura y escritores de todo el mundo, “consternados por la violencia en Ucrania”

PEN International publishes an open letter in solidarity with #Ukraine, signed by 1000+ writers including Burhan Sonmez, Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood, Orhan Pamuk, Svetlana Alexievich, Maria Ressa, Olga Tokarczuk, Elif Shafak, Colm Toibin: https://t.co/tLTIS1T8oI pic.twitter.com/2tlTtWhL53