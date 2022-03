Fórmula 1: Pierre Gasly fue el más rápido en los primeros ensayos en Bahréin

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - MARCH 10: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 10, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

