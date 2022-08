La Argentina, en el Mundial de vóley: así quedó la tabla de posiciones del grupo tras la última fecha

To the team who played all their 3 matches in 5 sets at the World Champs…



CONGRATS ARGENTINA 🇦🇷!



➡️ They advance to the Round Of 16.



📺 Watch the matches on VBTV.



⚡️ #Electrifying2022 #Volleyball #MWCH2022 pic.twitter.com/p72s6MxREs